Bucs Place Franchise Tag on Chris Godwin

Godwin was one of 24 players from the Buccaneers' Super Bowl championship roster who were set to become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year on March 17. Since only one tag can be used each year, the Buccaneers must now seek other means to try to retain the likes of ﻿Lavonte David﻿, ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿, ﻿Ndamukong Suh﻿, ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿, ﻿Antonio Brown﻿, ﻿Ryan Succop﻿ and others, if they so desire. Head Coach Bruce Arians has expressed the team's hopes of keeping as much of their Super Bowl team together as possible in 2021 to try to win a second consecutive title.

Godwin surely would have been a highly-coveted player if he had hit unrestricted free agency. In four seasons, the former third-round pick out of Penn State has recorded 244 receptions for 3,540 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was selected for the Pro Bowl after his third season, in which he caught 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns. Since Arians' arrival in 2019, Godwin has been used extensively in the slot and has been one of the NFL's most productive players in that role. He is also one of the league's better blocking receivers and is involved heavily in the Bucs' run-blocking schemes.

"He brings so much more than targets," said Arians. "When you look at what he does as an outside receiver and a slot receiver, he's so unique in that regard. And then you put his blocking in there, so he's a huge part of what we do offensively. It's more than stats. It's also what the guy brings to the huddle. I think with all these guys, each and everyone is so different because of what they bring into the huddle. But Chris is very, very unique."