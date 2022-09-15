2022 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Saints, Week 2

Saints:

QB Andy Dalton (UFA)

WR Jarvis Landry (FA)

S Tyrann Mathieu (FA)

S Marcus Maye (UFA)

WR Chris Olave (1st-round draft pick)

T Trevor Penning (1st-round draft pick…currently on injured reserve)

S Daniel Sorenson (UFA)

DT Kentavius Street (FA)

CB Alontae Taylor (2nd-round draft pick)

ADDITIONAL 2022 CHANGES OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

While the Bucs continue to maintain enviable continuity on their coaching staff, there is a new person in the corner office. In March, Bruce Arians stepped down after three years as the head coach and took on a new role as a senior advisor to the general manager. Todd Bowles was promoted from defensive coordinator to take his place. Bowles previously served as the New York Jets' head coach from 2015-18 before rejoining Arians when the latter came on as the Buccaneers' head coach in 2019.

With Bowles stepping up the Bucs needed a new defensive coordinator and they essentially named two of them. Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers added the title of Run Game Coordinator while Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote switched to inside linebackers and added the title of Pass Game Coordinator. They are in effect co-defensive coordinators. Bob Sanders joined the staff to take over for Foote in the outside linebackers room. Foote made his switch after Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell landed the defensive coordinator position in Jacksonville under new Head Coach Doug Pederson.

The Buccaneers had two key players retire after the 2021 season, but only one of them stayed retired. While quarterback Tom Brady eventually elected to return 40 days after announcing he was stepping away from the game, his long-time buddy Rob Gronkowski walked away for good, leading to big changes in the Bucs' tight end room. While veteran Cam Brate returned, O.J. Howard left in free agency and the Buccaneers subsequently drafted Cade Otton and Ko Kieft and signed veteran Kyle Rudolph.

Tampa Bay's defense also saw the departure of two front-seven stalwarts from the extremely successful 2020-21 seasons, as neither DL Ndamukong Suh nor OLB Jason Pierre-Paul was re-signed. The team signed veteran standout Akiem Hicks and drafted Houston's Logan Hall 33rd overall to address depth up front and are relying on 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to step up on the edge.

Saints:

Sixty-four days before Arians surprisingly retired from his head coaching position in Tampa, Sean Payton did the exact same thing in the Bayou. Payton stepped down on January 25 after 15 very successful seasons at the Saints' helm (not counting the 2012 season during which he was suspended by the NFL) and took a studio analyst job with FOX. Continuing the parallel, the Saints filled the vacant head coach seat by promoting their defensive coordinator, in this case Dennis Allen, who had been in that post for the previous seven seasons. This is Allen's second crack at an NFL head coaching job as he was also in charge of the Oakland Raiders from 2012-14. His Raider teams compiled an 11-37 record in that span.

In yet another development that mirrored the Bucs' coaching changes, the Saints filled Allen's previous post by taking two of their existing defensive assistants and giving them both co-defensive coordinator titles to go with their positional duties. Now handling the defense together in New Orleans are Kris Richard, who also coaches the secondary, and Ryan Nielsen, who tutors the defensive linemen. Richard was previously Seattle's defensive coordinator from 2015-17 and he first came to the Saints last season to coach the defensive backs. Nielsen had coached in the college ranks for roughly two decades before joining the Saints in 2017.

The Saints had a number of other changes to their coaching staff, as well, as Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi had assistant head coach added to his title and Ronald Curry was promoted to passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach. The Saints also hired former Bills and Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone to run the offensive line and added Kodi Burns as the new wide receivers coach. Other new additions to the staff include Bob Bicknell as senior offensive assistant, Sterling Moore as defensive assistant, Matt Clapp as strength coach and Matt Rhea as director of sports science.

The Saints' offensive line, which has long been one of the league's best due largely to frequent and successful drafting for that unit in the early rounds, lost of one of those draft gems in free agency when Terron Armstead went to Miami. Once again, the Saints drafted an offensive linemen in the first round this offseason, nabbing Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning at number 19 overall to replace Armstead. However, that plan is on hold after Penning sustained a foot injury in the Saints' preseason finale and was placed on injured reserve. He is required to miss at least four games but is expected to be out longer than that. The team now turns back to veteran James Hurst, who started 15 games at four different positions for them in 2021, including eight at left tackle while Armstead was injured.

New Orleans also completely overhauled the back end of its secondary after Marcus Williams left for Baltimore in free agency and Malcolm Jenkins retired. The Saints responded by signing former Jet Marcus Maye and former Chief Tyrann Mathieu, the latter of whom is a local hero who played his college ball at LSU. Then, shortly before the start of the season, the Saints traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles for a pair of Day Three draft picks in 2023 and 2024.

TOP STORYLINES

Cracking the Code – You already read this up top and you will surely hear it repeated multiple times before Sunday's game: The Saints have had the Bucs' number for the past three seasons. New Orleans has won all six regular-season games between the two teams since the arrival of Bruce Arians and Todd Bowles (and one year in, Tom Brady), a streak that has become burdensome. Tampa Bay has gone 30-10, postseason included, since Brady's arrival, and four of those 10 losses have come to the Saints. Said Todd Bowles: "They've pretty much solved us the past couple times we've played them and we've got to find a way to crack that code." There have been some similar issues in all four of the Bucs' losses to the Saints in the Brady era, namely turnovers, penalties and sacks. In those four games the Saints hold an 11-2 turnover advantage, the Buccaneers have committed 28 penalties to 17 for New Orleans and the Saints' defense has 13 sacks to Tampa Bay's four.

Jameis vs. the Bucs, Part 2 – The first-overall pick in the 2015 draft, Jameis Winston played five seasons for the Buccaneers and finished as the franchise's career leader in most passing categories. He generally ranked among the league leaders in passing yards but also had a high number of interceptions and did not get a chance to play in the postseason in Tampa. After the Buccaneers signed Brady, Winston joined the Saints and spent one season as Drew Brees's backup. He got the nod to start last season after Brees rode into retirement and led his team to a 4-2 start while noticeably cutting down on his turnovers. Unfortunately, his seventh game, which the Saints also won, was his last one of the season as he suffered a season-ending knee injury on a scramble against the Buccaneers. Hopefully the second meeting between Winston and his first team will not include an injury; of course, the Buccaneers do hope it includes some turnovers. Winston has a more robust receiving corps to distribute the ball to after the team drafted Chris Olave, signed Jarvis Landry and watched Michael Thomas return from two injury-marred seasons. After a very first slow half for that group in Atlanta on Sunday, Winston caught fire in the second half and finished the game with 269 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Of course, Tampa Bay's defense also got off to a very strong start in Week One, so this could be a clash of two strengths.

Drawing the Line – There was, understandably, concern about the Buccaneers' revamped offensive line coming into the season – though, notably, not nearly as much of it inside team headquarters as outside of it. The team's confidence in a trio of new starters between tackles Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs paid off, at least for one game, was the offensive front put on a powerful performance in Dallas. The rushing attack produced 152 yards and 4.6 yards per carry and Tom Brady was only occasionally pressured, mostly on two second-quarter third-down sacks by the indomitable Micah Parsons. Veteran trade acquisition Shaq Mason fit right in at right guard and the young players at center and left guard, Robert Hainsey and Luke Goedeke, were impressive in their first NFL starts. If this proves to be the start of a trend, the Buccaneers' offense could be as good as last year's attack, and perhaps a bit more versatile with a stronger rushing attack. Of course, this week Tampa Bay faces the NFL's fourth-ranked run defense from 2021 (albeit one that gave up 201 yards to the Falcons on Sunday), and they may have to do it without stalwart left tackle Donovan Smith. Smith is dealing with an elbow injury and could miss a start for just the second time in his career.

Who Will Be Special? – Another area in which the Saints have generally found an edge on the Bucs in the past three seasons is special teams. And New Orleans faces one of the NFL's best punt and kickoff return men in Deonte Harty, giving them a potential advantage in the field position battle. Things could be different this year, however, if the Buccaneers' first game is a harbinger of things to come. The Buccaneers ranked 30th in kickoff coverage in 2021 but were outstanding in that department in Dallas against another of the league's career returners, the Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin. The Buccaneers forced an average drive start of the 18.8-yard line on kickoffs against Dallas, the best mark in the NFL in Week One. With young players K.J. Britt and Cade Otton making big contributions, the Bucs' punt and kickoff cover squads were excellent, and rookie punter Jake Camarda showed off a very big leg. In addition, kicker Ryan Succop made four of his five field goals, including 47 and 44-yarders and punt returner Jaelon Darden got nine or 10 yards on all three of his runbacks.

Receiver Shuffle – Tampa Bay's depth chart at wide receiver is absolutely loaded with proven high-end talent, from Mike Evans to Chris Godwin to Russell Gage and Julio Jones and more. The question is, when will the Bucs be able to deploy all those weapons at the same time. That top quartet did all open the Week One game in Dallas but Godwin left before halftime with a hamstring injury and the team's Week Two injury report makes it clear he wasn't the only one who got nicked up. All four of those receivers plus Breshad Perriman were on that injury report and Godwin, Gage and Jones were all held out of practice on Wednesday. The Buccaneers signed Gage and Jones specifically to guard against the kind of talent drain that hit their receiving corps due to injuries (and Antonio Brown's departure) late last season. They didn't necessarily think that depth would be tested so early and so deeply this season. it will likely be a central storyline all week – which of the Bucs' seven receivers will be healthy enough to suit up on Sunday and how will Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich deploy them?

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Buccaneers WR Julio Jones vs. Saints CB Paulson Adebo/Bradley Roby

Julio Jones has proclaimed himself to be fully healthy after two seasons of dealing with nagging injuries in Atlanta and then Tennessee, and the Buccaneers didn't hold back in his regular-season debut with the team. Jones played 52% of the offensive snaps and provided the biggest play of the game, a 48-yard catch shortly before halftime that set up a Buccaneer field goal. Jones basically ran a straight vertical route, reaching a max speed of 26.2 miles per hour and blowing past cornerback Anthony Brown. With Chris Godwin likely to miss Sunday's game with a hamstring injury and Mike Evans dealing with his own quad issue, Jones is likely to see even more action and be more of a focal point in the offense in Week Two. The Saints like to shadow Evans with Marshon Lattimore, which means Jones is going to see a lot of the other outside cornerback, which would normally be Paulson Adebo. However, Adebo missed the Saints game in Atlanta with an ankle injury and was replaced by experienced veteran Bradley Roby. A third-round pick in 2021, Adebo had a surprisingly strong rookie season, starting all 17 games and recording three interceptions and eight passes defensed. He possesses great ball skills and good footwork, though he did draw seven penalties as a rookie.

2. Saints C Erik McCoy vs. Buccaneers NT Vita Vea

Atlanta's defense had all of 18 sacks last season, 11 fewer than the next lowest team in the league. In their 2020 opener against New Orleans, the Falcons ripped off 4.0 sacks. Whether that's a function of a more talented defensive front in Atlanta or some protection issues in New Orleans isn't clear yet, but it's worth noting that defensive tackle Grady Jarrett led the way with 1.5 of those sacks. If the Saints do show any weakness up front, Vita Vea will be prepared to make them pay for it. Vea started his season with a sack in Dallas, as part of a four-sack effort for the Bucs' defense, and is generally wildly disruptive even when he isn't posting big stats. As the nose tackle, Vea often lines up over the center, though he frequently demands double teams, which is hard to do when the equally enormous Akiem Hicks is working next to him. The Saints drafted Erik McCoy in the second round in 2019 and he has been a rock on the pivot ever since, starting 45 of a possible 50 games since. McCoy is athletic with strong hands and is good at sustaining blocks once he's locked in.

3. Buccaneers T Tristan Wirfs vs. Saints DE Cameron Jordan

Cameron Jordan has been one of the most consistently effective defenders in the NFL for the last decade-plus, recording at least 7.5 sacks in every season since 2012. He is the only player in the league who can make that claim. It looked like that streak might end last year when he failed to record a sack in the Saints' first five games and had just three after nine outings. However, after he sat out the Saints' Week 14 game while on the COVID list – the only game he's ever missed in his career – Jordan went nuts down the stretch, recording 8.5 sacks in the last four weeks. Even this deep into his career, Jordan plays with a relentless motor and he still is excellent at converting speed off the snap into power. Since he almost exclusively rushes off the left end of the Saints' front he will be seeing a lot of Bucs' third-year tackle Tristan Wirfs. While that's a big challenge for the Bucs' young blocker, it's an equally stiff test for Jordan. Wirfs was named a first-team Associated Press All-Pro in 2021 in just his second year in the league and is already considered one of the league's elite blockers. Wirfs is incredibly athletic for a big man and displays the technique of a seasoned veteran. As has usually been the case throughout his two-plus seasons in the NFL, Wirfs did not allow a sack in the Bucs' season opener against Dallas.

4. Saints WR Jarvis Landry vs. Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield, Jr.