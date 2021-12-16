2021 Game Preview: Saints-Buccaneers, Week 15

TOP STORYLINES

Traveling Trophy – With a four-game lead in the NFC South and four weeks to go, the math for the Buccaneers in their quest to win a division title is simple: one win for Tampa Bay or one loss for the only other team still alive in the division race will get the job done. In this particular case, the Buccaneers could actually accomplish both in one fell swoop and take the crown in rather emphatic fashion. That's because their only remaining pursuer in the division is the Saints, who will be at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night. This would be a fitting way for the Buccaneers to win their first division title in 14 years because it is the Saints who have been playing keep away with that honorific for years, having won the division four seasons running. If the Bucs can get that one win this Sunday, it would almost be like the Saints had finally cracked open their trophy case and brought that NFC South trophy to Tampa to hand it over to its new owners. Beyond that, the Buccaneers are also trying to keep pace in a top-heavy conference race in which the Packers, Cardinals and Cowboys all have reasonable shots at getting the first-overall seed and that hugely helpful first-round bye. The Packers are currently in the pole position for that bye but with the Bucs and Cardinals matching their 10-3 record none of those teams can afford to stumble right now. If Tampa Bay can't catch the Packers for the top spot, they would at least like to hold onto the second seed so that they would be guaranteed a second home playoff game if they win the first one.

Ground and Pound – Just seven days after getting gashed by the Bills Josh Allen for 109 rushing yards and a touchdown, the Buccaneers must now face yet another big, fast and hard-to-tackle quarterback in the Saints' Taysom Hill. Hill is just two weeks removed from his own 100-yard rushing game, having ran 11 times for 101 yards against Dallas in Week 13 (not to mention another 73-yard outing at New York last weekend). The Saints rank 29th in the NFL in passing yards but have the makings of an extremely strong rushing attack with Hill now under center. Running back Mark Ingram, a midseason trade acquisition, is expected to come off the COVID list this week and rejoin the offense, marking the first time in more than a month that the Saints will have Ingram and Alvin Kamara on the field at the same time. That one-two backfield punch and the surprise jaunts by Hill will stress the NFL's third-ranked rush defense in many different ways. Until just a few weeks ago, that was the NFL's top-ranked rush defense but it has shown some cracks in recent weeks, giving up 107 yards to the Colts, 121 to the Falcons and 173 to the Bills. In fact, after allowing just 45.8 yards per game on the ground over the first five games of the season, the Bucs have surrendered 119.5 per game over the last eight. At least the Buccaneers have had plenty of practice trying to catch quarterbacks on the run this season. So far the Tampa Bay defense has faced 33 quarterback scrambles in 2021, the most against any defense in the NFL.

Brady Has Saints Marching – Of all the things that have changed drastically for the NFL's franchise in Tampa since the arrival of Tom Brady, nearly all of them for the better, one of them is not who has the upper hand in the regular-season Bucs-Saints series. Tampa Bay won the most important battle between those two teams in last year's playoffs but the Bucs still haven't beaten the Saints in the regular season since Brady came to town. And Brady himself, absolutely spectacular overall in his two seasons with the Buccaneers, has been less than spectacular against the Saints in that span. It was not particularly surprising when the seven-time champion struggled a bit in his Buccaneer debut in 2020, which was in New Orleans, because he had had no offseason or preseason games to build chemistry with his pass-catchers. That came along gradually. And Brady did throw for 375 yards and four touchdowns in the Superdome seven weeks ago. Still, he has yet to put together the sort of all-around outstanding efforts like the ones that have produced a 25-5 record in every other game he's started for Tampa Bay (playoffs included). Overall, in 2020 and 2021 regular-season games not played against the Saints, Brady has a 70-15 TD-INT ratio and a 105.9 passer rating. In his three regular-season starts against New Orleans as a Buccaneer, Brady has a 6-7 TD-INT ratio and a 77.5 passer rating. What we're saying, in a nutshell, is that Brady is very, very due to crack a Saints defense that has given him more trouble than any other team.

No Bucs Beating Bucs – On Wednesday, left tackle Donovan Smith repeated the same mantra several times as a short and sweet answer to Tampa Bay faring better against New Orleans than it has in the last six regular-season meetings: "No Bucs beating Bucs." As Head Coach Bruce Arians also noted, the recent Saints-Bucs games – including a Divisional Round Playoff game last January that Tampa Bay did win – have all hinged mostly on the turnover battle. A common thread of the Bucs' losing streak to the Saints is self-inflicted wounds, not just turnovers but penalties and mental errors. In Tampa Bay's Week Eight loss in the Superdome, the team committed 11 penalties for 99 yards and lost the turnover battle, 3-0. In their two losses to New Orleans in 2020, the Buccaneers lost the turnover battle, 6-2, and gave up 31 points off giveaways while scoring none off takeaways. The Bucs also drew 14 flags for 142 yards in those two outings combined. Said Arians after the loss in Week Eight: "That was an embarrassing display of football. With all the things that we talked about coming down here it was going to take to win, and to play like that starts with me. Obviously, we weren't ready to play. Penalties, turnovers – you can't beat anybody that way." The Buccaneers have significantly curbed their penalty issues since that game in New Orleans with no more than six infractions or 44 penalty yards in any game since. The Bucs have also turned the ball over just six times total in the five games since that New Orleans trip. They'll need that sort of clean play to finally break their losing streak against the Saints.