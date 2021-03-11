2021 Prospect Primer: EDGE Joe Tryon

Name: Joe Tryon

Position: EDGE

School: Washington

Height: 6-5

Weight: 262

NFL Grade: 6.31 (will be starter in first two seasons)

Stats: Tryon was one of the players this past season that made the decision to opt out due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it was likely made easier by the fact that he proved much of what he needed to in the 2019 season alone. In fact, Tryon was lauded as a preseason All American by multiple outlets heading into 2020 due to his production. In 13 games at the University of Washington, he managed 41 total tackles, 12.5 of which were for loss and 8.0 sacks.

He had his best stretch of the season in back-to-back games against Utah and Oregon State later in the year. Against the Utes, he registered six tackles, three for loss and two sacks only to follow it up with seven tackles, 4.5 for loss and another 2.0 sacks against the Beavers the very next game. Those were two of three multi-sack performances for Tryon in 2019 after he registered just one sack his freshman year in 2018.

Comments: Tryon is likely to fit best as an outside linebacker at the next level, though NFL.com's Lance Zierlein warns he may still need some development in both the pass rush and run defense.

"Impressive physical specimen with the traits and athletic profile to move up the draft board, but tape shows he might still need more course work before he's ready to take on the pros," writes Zierlein. "He uses his length and hands effectively at the point of attack, but needs to weaponize them as a pass rusher. Tryon plays with adequate toughness at the point of attack but could really make a leap as a run defender once he learns to impose his length and athleticism on blockers. Currently, he's too obvious as a rusher and doesn't have a myriad of go-to moves or counters when he's facing off against a talented tackle. The key for Tryon will be learning to grease the edge with his hand-fighting and to create angles of entry through his footwork. He should be able to come in and function as a backup and special-teams player, but he does have big upside if he can utilize his attributes properly."