2021 Week 3 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Rams

There are just two teams that made the 2020 NFL playoffs that currently own a 2-0 record. Those two teams face off this weekend on Sunday in Los Angeles as the Buccaneers travel to play the Rams in their first road game of the season.

It's also their longest trip of the season.

Both teams look poised for a postseason return in 2021, each occupying a top-five ranking in most major polls. The Bucs top those polls though and are the defending Super Bowl champions. Can the distance be a factor? Can a Matthew Stafford-led Rams team dethrone Tom Brady on a current hot streak?