2021 Week 5 Expert Picks: Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

Back from back-to-back road trips and you have to think the Buccaneers will be happy to be within the confines of Raymond James Stadium as the take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. It's one of just two 1 p.m. home kickoffs the Bucs have this season. What was once the norm for this team is now an unfamiliar anomaly.
Will that hurt Tampa Bay's chances against the 1-3 Dolphins who are now without their starting quarterback in Tua Tongavailoa? Will the familiarity Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has with Tom Brady mean another hard-fought, back and forth battle like the one the Bucs faced in New England last Sunday?
See what the experts think below.
