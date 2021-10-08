Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

2021 Week 5 Expert Picks: Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers return home to face their in-state rivals for the first time since 2017. Do the experts have Tampa Bay coming out on top?

Oct 08, 2021 at 08:59 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

EPWk5

Back from back-to-back road trips and you have to think the Buccaneers will be happy to be within the confines of Raymond James Stadium as the take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. It's one of just two 1 p.m. home kickoffs the Bucs have this season. What was once the norm for this team is now an unfamiliar anomaly.

Will that hurt Tampa Bay's chances against the 1-3 Dolphins who are now without their starting quarterback in Tua Tongavailoa? Will the familiarity Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has with Tom Brady mean another hard-fought, back and forth battle like the one the Bucs faced in New England last Sunday?

See what the experts think below.

NFL.com, Greg Rosenthal – Buccaneers

ESPN.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (unanimous)

USA Today (consensus) – Buccaneers (unanimous)

SB Nation, Consensus – Buccaneers (unanimous)

CBSSports.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (unanimous)

Related Content

news

2021 Week 4 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Patriots

In the most anticipated regular-season matchup in years, does anyone thing the Patriots can beat the Prodigal Son as he returns to Foxboro?
news

2021 Week 3 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Rams

The Buccaneers head into Los Angeles as one of two unbeaten 2020 playoff teams… to face the other. Who do the experts have winning?
news

2021 Week 2 Expert Picks: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are 1-0 heading into their first divisional game of 2021. Do the experts have them improving to 2-0 after this weekend?
news

2021 Week 1 Expert Picks: Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers open the entire NFL season at home with all eyes on them. Who do most people think will come away with the win?
news

Super Bowl LV Expert Picks

The last game of the most unorthodox NFL season ever will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers… at home. Do the experts think that gives the Bucs the edge?
news

Postseason Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Packers

It's Brady vs. Rodgers for the conference title. Which team is headed to Tampa after a Battle Royale in the Frozen Tundra?
news

Postseason Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints

It's Brady vs. Brees for the third time this season and first time in the playoffs. Who do the experts think is coming out of Sunday with a win?
news

Postseason Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Washington

The Buccaneers will play their first playoff game since 2008 after finishing 11-5, taking on the 7-9 NFC East winners in Washington. Will the team with the better regular season record prevail? See what the experts think.
news

Week 17 Expert Picks: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Tampa Bay will play their last game of the regular season at home against a division rival. Will they be able to go into the postseason with a win?
news

Week 16 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Lions

The Buccaneers have a chance to clinch the postseason as they travel to Detroit to take on a dilapidated Lions team. Do the experts think they'll do it?
news

Week 15 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

The Buccaneers go on the road for the first time in a month to take on a division rival coming off a win at home against the Vikings. Have the Bucs made the experts believers?
Advertising