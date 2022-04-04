2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 7.0

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a wildly successful offseason so far. General manager Jason Licht and his staff have been busy reloading the Bucs offense for another Super Bowl run. The return of Tom Brady began a domino effect in returning key free agents while adding missing pieces, including guard Shaq Mason and safety Logan Ryan.

The twists and turns continued last week when defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to head coach. With Bruce Arians stepping aside, Bowles will now lead a team set up for success with a championship caliber roster. The draft is less than a month away and will be the first major event for Bowles as head coach of the Buccaneers. Following the reload, the Buccaneers could have the luxury of picking the best player available in the draft instead of filling a specific positional need.