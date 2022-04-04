2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 7.0

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a wildly successful offseason so far. General manager Jason Licht and his staff have been busy reloading the Bucs offense for another Super Bowl run. The return of Tom Brady began a domino effect in returning key free agents while adding missing pieces, including guard Shaq Mason and safety Logan Ryan.
The twists and turns continued last week when defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to head coach. With Bruce Arians stepping aside, Bowles will now lead a team set up for success with a championship caliber roster. The draft is less than a month away and will be the first major event for Bowles as head coach of the Buccaneers. Following the reload, the Buccaneers could have the luxury of picking the best player available in the draft instead of filling a specific positional need.
With the departures of Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa, it's obvious the Buccaneers still have needs on the offensive line but could the Bucs instead look to fill a defensive line role in the first round? The general consensus from experts is that the Bucs will still add to their offensive line through the draft and Zion Johnson is the favorite among the experts. See the full list of draft predictions below.
The Draft Network
- Pick: OL Zion Johnson, Boston College
- Comments: Tampa Bay lost both of its starting guards from last season with the retirement of Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa leaving in free agency. While the Buccaneers stole Shaq Mason from the Patriots, there is still an opening to fill and Zion Johnson is as pro-ready as they come. Johnson is a polished technician with terrific power that profiles as an immediate starter.
Pro Football Focus
- Pick: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
- Comments: Taking Jordan Davis to slot in alongside Vita Vea would take Tampa's run defense to another level. It's no secret that the 6-foot-6, 341-pounder is a freaky athlete, and he projects as a high-level run-stuffer at the next level. Davis earned an 89.2 run-defense grade while collecting 47 run stops and 17 tackles for loss or no gain over the last three years. He missed just four of his 75 tackle attempts against the run over that span. The problem is that Davis is far from a refined pass-rusher and not an every-down player. He played just over a third of the team's snaps this past season and turned in a lackluster 69.0 pass-rush grade for the season. Run-stuffing interior defensive linemen are valuable pieces in the NFL, but Davis' ceiling will only be so high if this playstyle remains. For that reason, Davis comes off the board late in Round 1 for me.
USA Today
- Pick: G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
- Comments: Maybe the only things Tom Brady hates more than interior pressure are non-avocado ice cream and staying retired for more than 40 days. Tampa Bay already addressed the middle of its offensive front by re-upping center Ryan Jensen and trading for right guard Shaq Mason, but bringing on the steady and versatile Green would help fill the void left by left guard Ali Marpet's retirement.
CBS Sports
- Pick: OL Zion Johnson, Boston College
- Comments: The Bucs lost Ali Marpet to retirement and Alex Cappa to free agency, and while they traded for Shaq Mason, there's still a need on the interior line. That brings us to Zion Johnson, who is another player who went to the Senior Bowl and proved he was worthy of first-round consideration. He played left tackle at Boston College and worked at guard and center in Mobile. He's a Day 1 starter at several positions.
Sports Illustrated
- Pick: OL Zion Johnson, Boston College
- Comments: Guard Ali Marpet retired this offseason, but he won't unretire (like Brady) after having "already bought a backpack" (to get his master's degree). In addition, the Bucs lost Alex Cappa to the Bengals in free agency. While Johnson also has experience at left tackle at Boston College and took snaps at center at the Senior Bowl, he'd be a plug-and-play starter for the Bucs at guard in Week 1.
Pro Football Network
- Pick: DT Travis Johnson, Connecticut
- Comments: The return of Tom Brady has seen additional benefits for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Center Ryan Jensen, running back Leonard Fournette, and wide receiver Chris Godwin are all back. Even tight end Rob Gronkowski could make his way back. As well as being great news for Bucs fans, it may also alter their approach to the upcoming draft. One player who is yet to commit to a return to the Bucs is Ndamukong Suh. While he could still return, finding an imposing defensive tackle prospect to replace him could be a key priority. Connecticut's Travis Jones could be that player. Although bigger than Suh at 326 pounds, Jones is powerful, explosive, and has the length to be disruptive both against the run and as a pass rusher.