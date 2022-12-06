Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 14

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 14 across Power Rankings?

Dec 06, 2022 at 11:23 AM
After the Buccaneers win over the Saints in week 13, where do various media outlets rank Tampa Bay for the upcoming week?

See the full list of power rankings from major networks.

NFL.com

  • Rank: 16
  • NFL Top 5: Eagles, Cowboys, Bengals, Bills, Chiefs
  • NFC South: Falcons (25), Saints (26), Panthers (27)
  • Week 14 Opponent Ranking: 49ers (7)

CBSSports.com

  • Rank: 16
  • NFL Top 5: Eagles, Bills, Cowboys, Chiefs, Vikings
  • NFC South: Falcons (23), Saints (25), Panthers (28)
  • Week 14 Opponent Ranking: 49ers (7)

The Athletic

  • Rank: 17
  • NFL Top 5: Eagles, Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Cowboys
  • NFC South: Saints (24), Falcons (25), Panthers (27)
  • Week 14 Opponent Ranking: 49ers (7)

*Subscription required.

USA Today

  • Rank: 12
  • NFL Top 5: Eagles, Cowboys, Bills, Bengals, Chiefs
  • NFC South: Falcons (24), Panthers (27), Saints (28)
  • Week 14 Opponent Ranking: 49ers (8)

ESPN

  • Rank: 16
  • NFL Top 5: Eagles, Chiefs, Bills, Cowboys, Vikings
  • NFC South: Falcons (24),Saints (25), Panthers (27)
  • Week 14 Opponent Ranking: 49ers (7)

Advertising