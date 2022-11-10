2022 Game Preview: Seahawks-Buccaneers, Week 10

TOP STORYLINES

5,000 Miles – On Tuesday, Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll said that it was "an honor" to play in the first NFL regular-season game in Germany, and the Buccaneers surely feel the same way. On Sunday, the two teams will take the field at Allianz Arena with the hopes of not only earning a victory but also of leaving a lasting impression on an audience looking to get more and more of the NFL. All of that said, adding an overseas flight to an NFL team's week of preparation doesn't make things easier. It's a challenge for both teams, so there is no particular advantage for either side, but which team meets that off-field challenge the best will increase its chance of winning on Sunday. The Buccaneers have played three other International Series games, all in London and all losses. On the other hand, Tom Brady is 3-0 outside of U.S. soil, with two victories in London and one in Mexico City. The Buccaneers will be in the air for about 10 hours, the Seahawks even longer. As noted above, it's the longest trip Tampa Bay has ever faced in the regular season (the team went to Tokyo in the 2003 preseason), coming in at about 5,000 air miles. The Buccaneers will arrive in Germany on Friday and will have strategies in place to manage the time difference and optimize performance. It's a challenge, but a welcome one.

Turning the Turnover Tide, Take Three – It is becoming more and more difficult to come up with alliteration or turnover puns to describe what is happening with the Buccaneers' defense, but that doesn't make it any less of a story this week than it was the last two or three. These are the facts: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gone five straight games without forcing a turnover. That's the first time that has happened in the franchise's 47-season history, and that includes a team that went 0-26 between 1976 and 1977. It's an absolutely stunning drought, given that Todd Bowles' defense since his arrival in 2019 has been one of the league's best at taking the ball way. Some of it is fluky – the Rams fumbled three times in the Bucs' win on Sunday but got them all back, and a couple passes seemed like sure interceptions along the way – but it's a confounding run overall. The only thing that has kept this takeaway drought from being disastrous is that the Bucs' offense also hasn't committed a single turnover in that same five-game span. The Bucs lost the ball once on a muffed punt in Week Eight but otherwise hasn't put its defense in a bad position. It seems almost inconceivable that such a vacuum of takeaways could continue much longer and, as Todd Bowles has noted on several occasions, when turnovers arrive they tend to happen in bunches. Will the drought end Sunday?

Tougher Test for Improving Defense – The best thing about the Buccaneers' dramatic comeback win over Los Angeles on Sunday, other than it putting Tampa Bay back into a first-place tie in the NFC South, is that it allows us to focus positively on the many good things that happened in Week Nine. Tops on that list, other than an otherworldly performance by rookie punter Jake Camarda, was a defense that produced its best all-around effort of the season. The Bucs held the Rams to 206 total yards, nine first downs, one touchdown and four conversions on 15 third-down attempts. Most importantly, the defense got stronger as the game neared its end, as opposed to some recent second-half letdowns. That said, the Rams weren't exactly firing on all cylinders heading into that Week Nine matchup. They were having significant difficulties running the ball and weren't generating much consistent offense outside of Cooper Kupp. The next assignment for the Bucs' defense looks quite a bit tougher on paper. Geno Smith is third in the NFL in passer rating, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf can stress any secondary on the edges and rookie running back Kenneth Walker has been a revelation. Has the Bucs' defense turned a corner? Seattle's third-ranked scoring attack will help provide the answer.

Playoff Race Heating Up – Things went well for Tampa Bay in Week Nine, as their own mighty comeback against the Rams followed early-afternoon losses by Atlanta and Carolina. Then, on Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens walloped the Saints. The result was a first-place tie with the Falcons at 4-5, with the Saints dropping to 3-6 and the Panthers sinking to 2-7. The Buccaneers already have head-to-head wins over Atlanta and New Orleans and would win the NFC South if the season ended today. The lead is tenuous, however, as the Falcons have generally been competitive in all of their games – they play at Carolina on Thursday night – and the Buccaneers are facing a red-hot opponent in Seattle in Munich. Then there is the matter of the NFC playoff hunt as a whole. With three teams in the NFC East at 6-2 or better and the San Francisco 49ers coming on strong, it could be tough for an NFC South runner-up to capture a Wild Card berth. Sunday's game could be a mini-referendum on the relative strength of the conference contenders, with the Buccaneers trying to slow the Seahawks' momentum. And however things shake out at the end of the season, the head-to-head outcome between Tampa Bay and Seattle could prove to be an important tiebreaker.

Offense Taking Shape? Tom Brady and the Buccaneers likely aren't going to recapture the offensive machine that produced more than 30 points per game over the 2020-21 seasons. Personnel changes, injuries and an overall league dip in production have changed the team's landscape, but that doesn't mean the Bucs have to remain mired in an offensive slump. As the Bucs search for a repeatable identity on offense, it is encouraging when some of the players on the edges begin to take on bigger roles. It's indisputable that the best thing the Bucs have going on offense is Brady throwing to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. However, when opposing defenses are successful in slowing those connections down, there need to be other answers, and Brady found those late in the Week Nine win over Los Angeles with repeated connections to rookie tight end Cade Otton and wide receiver Scotty Miller. With the offense gaining no traction on the ground, the answer could be supplementing the Evans/Godwin attack with reasonable contributions from the likes of Otton, Miller, Julio Jones and rookie running back Rachaad White.

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Buccaneers T Tristan Wirfs vs. Seahawks OLB Uchenna Nwosu

The trade of Russell Wilson has worked out stunningly well for the Seahawks, given the impressive play of quarterback Geno Wilson, but that isn't the only offseason move that has panned out for Seattle. The signing of former Chargers' edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu to a reasonable two-year deal in free agency didn't exactly break the internet, but it appears as if Seattle has landed an under-the-radar standout who gives them exactly what they need in a transition to more 3-4 concepts. Nwosu has 7.0 sacks already and is third in the NFL with a pressure rate of 17.9%. He leads the NFL with 39 quarterback pressures overall. The Chargers rush Nwosu from both sides, which means he should get plenty of action against the Buccaneers' superstar right tackle Tristan Wirfs. According to Pro Football Focus, Wirfs has not allowed a sack this season, and he's an anchor on a front line that ranks second in the NFL with a sacks allowed rate of 3.52%. Wirfs has incredible athleticism for a man his size and very nimble feet but he will be tested by a rising star in Seattle's defensive front.

2. Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker vs. Buccaneers ILB Devin White

Former first-round pick Rashaad Penny finished the 2021 season with a flourish and was building on that with a strong start to 2022, gaining 346 yards in the Seahawks' first five games and averaging 6.1 yards per rush. A fractured fibula ended his season in Week Five in depressing fashion, but the Seahawks' ground game hasn't missed a beat due to the outstanding play of second-round rookie Kenneth Walker. Walker has outstanding burst to the hole and if he gets into the open field he can accelerate quickly into another gear. He has already racked up 570 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns and is averaging 5.1 yards per tote. Bucs linebacker Devin White took some heat for his performance in a Week Eight loss to Baltimore but rebounded with a strong showing in the win over the Rams, helping hold Los Angeles to 68 rushing yards, 2.8 yards per carry and 206 yards of total offense. White, who made his first Pro Bowl in 2021, is extremely quick to hit his run gaps and is also excellent in pursuit when the play is running away from his side of the field. The Buccaneers' run defense has had its ups and downs in 2022 after three straight seasons of ranking among the league's best, and it will be tested in Munich by a Seattle team averaging 133.9 ground yards per game, but a resurgent White could help put the breaks on the Seahawks' impressive rookie.

3. Buccaneers WR Scotty Miller vs. Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen

This is not to say that Scotty Miller is the number-one concern for the Seahawks' secondary. Rookie corner Tariq Woolen is sure to get tested frequently by Mike Evans, with whom he matches up excellently in terms of size and speed but has a severe deficit in terms of experience. But in an overall sense, the Buccaneers' passing attack has yet to hit upon a consistent third threat in "11" personnel, thanks in part to persistent injuries to Russell Gage and Julio Jones. In the Week Nine win over Los Angeles, Miller emerged as that third man down the stretch, after Jones was shaken up. Miller made two big catches during the game-winning drive and was the target on a failed attempt into the end zone on the previous possession. If Jones is limited on Sunday in Munich, Miller could see a significant amount of playing time again and would serve as a serious deep threat on the outside in three-receiver threats. That would be a challenge for Woolen, who has certainly met those well so far in his debut campaign. The 6-4, 205-pound corner with 4.3-speed has secured four of Seattle's five interceptions and has also forced two fumbles. He'd have a size advantage over Miller but would have to work hard to match the short-area quickness of the Bucs' receiver.

4. Seahawks C Austin Blythe vs. Buccaneers DL Vita Vea