2022 Game Preview: Seahawks-Buccaneers, Week 10

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to take the longest regular-season journey in franchise history. What they are hoping to prove at the other end of a 10-hour flight to Munich, Germany, is that their 2022 journey has finally taken a turn toward the expected destination.
The Buccaneers can rest a little easier on that transatlantic flight after engineering a stunning last-minute comeback to beat the Los Angeles Rams, 16-13, in Week Nine. That win halted a three-game losing skid and put the Buccaneers back into the top spot in the NFC South, albeit with a sub-.500 record. It also could prove to be an emotional turning point.
"You just keep digging deeper into yourself," said quarterback Tom Brady, who icily carved up a good Rams defense on a 35-yard march that became his NFL-record 55th career game-winning drive against the Rams. "And you really see who the real competitors are. I think you see certainly what you're all about. You've been beaten up and beaten down, lose your confidence – you have to gain confidence from one another. You have to figure out how to motivate people and inspire people when all the things aren't great. A lot of that's what we deal with in life."
There are different ways to process the Bucs' comeback win, and it's fair to point out that the 59-minute performance that made another Brady miracle necessary was uninspiring in some familiar ways, including a surprising lack of explosiveness on offense. But for the Buccaneers the outcome showed that they are still battling extremely hard, and still believing that they can re-emerge as prime NFC contenders.
"Your adrenaline is extremely high, but it's because, 'Man, we were this close. We were this close to this not working out,'" said wide receiver Chris Godwin. "But we stuck together as a team and we fought through whatever adversity we had to."
The Seattle Seahawks, at 6-3 and in first place in the NFC West by 1.5 games over the 4-4 San Francisco 49ers, are definitely prime NFC contenders, and that wouldn't have been a popular prediction before the start of the season. The trade of franchise icon Russell Wilson to Denver in the offseason seemed to signal a transition phase in Seattle, which had no lingering connections to its Legion of Boom defense after releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner. But the Seahawks believed in quarterback Geno Smith, who could have plausibly been labeled a 'journeyman,' and made a series of personnel moves that have paid off handsomely in 2022.
Smith, who won a preseason battle for the starting job with newcomer Drew Lock, has been a revelation. Through nine games he ranks third in the NFL with a 107.2 passer rating, completing a shiny 73.1% of his passes and leading the Seahawks to the league's fourth-best scoring offense (26.8 points per game). Wilson may be gone but star wideouts Tyler Lockett and D.J. Metcalf remain and Smith has settled into a groove with those two, both of whom already have over 500 yards and have scored four times. Seattle lost lead back Rashaad Penny to a season-ending injury in Week Five but even that hasn't slowed the offense down, as rookie Kenneth Walker has stepped in to rush for 570 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per tote.
The Seattle defense got off to a very slow start, allowing 30.8 points per game through the first five weeks, which is why the Seahawks were just 2-3 to start the season. But they have since won four straight, and in the process have allowed only 16.5 points per game. The coaching staffs have made some schematic changes up front to allow their linemen to get upfield more aggressively, and offseason addition Uchenna Nwosu has been a menace off the edge with 7.0 sacks. Rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen, a fifth-round draft pick, has stepped right into a starting role and has produced four of the team's five interceptions while breaking up a team-high eight passes.
The Buccaneers came into the 2022 season as heavyweight contenders but at midseason are hoping to finally pull out of a slump. The Seahawks were a question mark in a talented NFC West after moving on from their franchise QB, but have seamlessly constructed a new type of winner. The matchup is an intriguing one for an audience at Allianz Arena that will be the first ever to watch a regular-season NFL game played in Germany. It's up to the Bucs and Hawks to put on a show.
GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS
Seattle Seahawks (6-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)
Sunday, November 13, 3:30 p.m. GMT/9:30 a.m. ET
Allianz Arena – Home of FC Bayern Munich (capacity: 70,000)
Munich, Germany
Television: NFL Network
TV Broadcast Team: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner (analysts), Jamie Erdahl, Sarah Walsh (reporters)
Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station
Radio Broadcast Team: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (reporter)
ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES
The Buccaneers and Seahawks are expansion twins, joining the league together in 1976 as the 27th and 28th franchises, respectively. They started off in separate conferences, with the Buccaneers actually playing their first season in the AFC West, strangely enough, and the Seahawks starting off in the NFC West. As planned, however, that arrangement only lasted one season, and the Bucs then switched to the NFC Central the following season while the Seahawks made the geographically-sensible move to the AFC West. As such, they remained interconference foes, and thus relatively rare combatants until Seattle switched back to the NFC to accommodate the league's expansion to 32 teams and subsequent realignment into eight four-team divisions. Seattle and Tampa Bay met five times in the first 26 years of their parallel existence and have since played each other nine times in 21 seasons post-realignment.
The two expansion teams were paired up in that inaugural 1976 season, with Seattle getting the 13-10 win, and in fact the Seahawks owned the series through its first two decades, though that only included four games. The Buccaneers finally broke through in 1999, with a 16-3 win at the Kingdome that was instrumental in the team's late push to the NFC Central title and a first-round bye, which eventually led to a spot in the NFC Championship Game. Five different players, including Derrick Brooks and Ronde Barber, intercepted Jon Kitna and the Bucs won with only 156 yards of offense on the day. Tampa Bay did lose its own starting quarterback, Trent Dilfer, to a shoulder injury, which opened the door for rookie Shaun King's noteworthy late-season run.
Seattle took control again after that Buc win, though the next meeting wasn't until five years later. The Seahawks beat the Bucs in 2004, 2006 and 2007, the first two of those three in Tampa. However, the Buccaneers have evened things up a bit more recently, winning four of the last six contests to close the overall series gap to 9-5 in the Seattle's favor. The Seahawks two wins in that span both were played in Seattle and went to overtime, in 2013 and 2019. That included a 27-24 decision nine years ago when the Buccaneers, 0-7 at the time, nearly pulled off an enormous upset over the eventual Super Bowl champions at CenturyLink Field. Tampa Bay opened up a 21-0 lead in the first half, scoring their third touchdown on a trick-play jump pass by running back Mike James. However, the Seahawks came storming back to tie the game on a Russell Wilson touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin with two minutes left in regulation and then win it on a Steven Hauschka 27-yard field goal in overtime. The most recent meeting between the two clubs was in 2019, when the Buccaneers tied the game with less than a minute less on a Dare Ogunbowale touchdown run, only to have Russell Wilson throw his fifth touchdown pass of the day in overtime, a 10-yarder to tight end Jacob Hollister.
Tampa Bay's most recent win over the Seahawks came in Tampa in 2016, a 14-5 decision that was smack dab in the middle of a five-game winning streak. Mike Evans scored both Bucs touchdowns during an epic battle with Richard Sherman and Wilson was picked off twice – once by Bradley McDougald, who later became Wilson's teammate in Seattle.
NOTABLE CONNECTIONS
· Seattle defensive tackle Al Woods played in nine games for Tampa Bay during the 2010 season.
· Seahawks long-snapper Carson Tinker performed the same duties for the Buccaneers for eight games last season while Zach Triner was on injured reserve.
SENIOR COACHING STAFFS
Tampa Bay:
- Head Coach Todd Bowles
- Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin
- Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich
- Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers
- Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote
- Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong
Seattle:
- Executive VP of Football Operations/Head Coach Pete Carroll
- Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron
- Defensive Coordinator Clint Hurtt
- Special Teams Coordinator Larry Izzo
KEY 2022 ROSTER ADDITIONS
Buccaneers:
- P Jake Camarda (fourth-round draft pick)
- WR Russell Gage (UFA)
- G Luke Goedeke (second-round draft pick)
- DL Logan Hall (second-round draft pick)
- T Fred Johnson (FA)
- WR Julio Jones (FA)
- TE Ko Kieft (sixth-round draft pick)
- G Shaq Mason (trade–NE)
- CB Zyon McCollum (fifth-round draft pick)
- OLB Carl Nassib (FA)
- S Keanu Neal (UFA)
- TE Cade Otton (fourth-round draft pick)
- TE Kyle Rudolph (FA)
- S Logan Ryan (FA)
- RB Rachaad White (third-round draft pick)
Seahawks:
- S Joey Blount (UDFA)
- C Austin Blythe (UFA)
- CB Coby Bryant (4th-round draft pick)
- CB Artie Burns (UFA)
- T Charles Cross (1st-round draft pick)
- TE Noah Fant (T-DEN)
- WR Marquise Goodwin (FA)
- DE Shelby Harris (T-DEN)
- DT Quinton Jefferson (UFA)
- QB Drew Lock (T-DEN)
- T Abraham Lucas (3rd-round draft pick)
- OLB Boye Mafe (2nd-round draft pick)
- OLB Uchenna Nwosu (UFA)
- RB Kenneth Walker (2nd-round draft pick)
- CB Tariq Woolen (5th-round draft pick)
ADDITIONAL 2022 CHANGES OF NOTE
Buccaneers:
- While the Bucs continue to maintain enviable continuity on their coaching staff, there is a new person in the corner office. In March, Bruce Arians stepped down after three years as the head coach and took on a new role as a senior advisor to the general manager. Todd Bowles was promoted from defensive coordinator to take his place. Bowles previously served as the New York Jets' head coach from 2015-18 before rejoining Arians when the latter came on as the Buccaneers' head coach in 2019.
- With Bowles stepping up the Bucs needed a new defensive coordinator and they essentially named two of them. Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers added the title of Run Game Coordinator while Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote switched to inside linebackers and added the title of Pass Game Coordinator. They are in effect co-defensive coordinators. Bob Sanders joined the staff to take over for Foote in the outside linebackers room. Foote made his switch after Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell landed the defensive coordinator position in Jacksonville under new Head Coach Doug Pederson.
- The Buccaneers had two key players retire after the 2021 season, but only one of them stayed retired. While quarterback Tom Brady eventually elected to return 40 days after announcing he was stepping away from the game, his long-time buddy Rob Gronkowski walked away for good, leading to big changes in the Bucs' tight end room. While veteran Cam Brate returned, O.J. Howard left in free agency and the Buccaneers subsequently drafted Cade Otton and Ko Kieft and signed veteran Kyle Rudolph.
- Tampa Bay's defense also saw the departure of two front-seven stalwarts from the extremely successful 2020-21 seasons, as neither DL Ndamukong Suh nor OLB Jason Pierre-Paul was re-signed. The team signed veteran standout Akiem Hicks and drafted Houston's Logan Hall 33rd overall to address depth up front and are relying on 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to step up on the edge.
Seahawks:
- The Seahawks made one of the most prominent roster moves in the entire NFL during the 2022 offseason, trading their long-time starting quarterback, Russell Wilson, to the Broncos for two first-round draft picks, two second-round selections, one fifth-rounder, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant. Seattle also included a fourth-round pick in the deal. The Seahawks used the first and second-rounders they gained in the 2022 draft to select tackle Charles Cross and outside linebacker Boye Mafe, both of whom are now starters as rookies. Seattle then held a preseason competition between Lock and Geno Smith for the starting quarterback job, which was won by Smith, who currently ranks third in the NFL with a 107.2 passer rating.
- In January, the Seahawks fired Ken Norton following his fourth season as their defensive coordinator, in which Seattle ranked 28th in total defense and 31st in pass defense. Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Andre Curtis was also dismissed. The Seahawks then promoted Defensive Line Coach Clint Hurtt to the coordinator post and brought in former Vikings assistant Karl Scott to take over the passing game coordinator position. Roughly a month after letting Norton go, the team also fired Offensive Line Coach Mike Solari, who had filled that role for six seasons over two different stints in Seattle. Andy Dickerson, formerly the team's running game coordinator under Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron, took over the offensive line.
- The Seahawks also brought in one new voice to help with the coordination of the defense, hiring Sean Desai away from the Bears to serve as associate head coach – defense. Desai previously worked with Hurtt in Chicago and was a candidate for several coordinator jobs during the 2022 hiring cycle.
- Wilson wasn't the only perennial Pro Bowler with whom the Seahawks parted ways in 2022. Seattle released linebacker Bobby Wagner in March after he spent a full decade with the club, earning first-team AP All-Pro honors six times. A second-round pick in Seattle's legendary 2012 draft class – which also included Wilson in the third round – Wagner played in 158 games as a Seahawk and produced 1,434 tackles, 25.5 sacks and 11 interceptions. He did not go far after his release, staying in the NFC West by signing with the L.A. Rams.
- The Seahawks saw both of their starting tackles from 2021, Duane Brown and Brandon Shell, hit free agency and did not try to re-sign either of them. Instead, they used a first-round pick on Mississippi State's Charles Cross and a third-rounder on Washington State's Abraham Lucas and immediately inserted both into the starting lineup. With Cross at left tackle and Lucas on the opposite end, the Seahawks have fielded the NFL's 11th-ranked offense and are averaging more than 130 rushing yards per game.
TOP STORYLINES
5,000 Miles – On Tuesday, Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll said that it was "an honor" to play in the first NFL regular-season game in Germany, and the Buccaneers surely feel the same way. On Sunday, the two teams will take the field at Allianz Arena with the hopes of not only earning a victory but also of leaving a lasting impression on an audience looking to get more and more of the NFL. All of that said, adding an overseas flight to an NFL team's week of preparation doesn't make things easier. It's a challenge for both teams, so there is no particular advantage for either side, but which team meets that off-field challenge the best will increase its chance of winning on Sunday. The Buccaneers have played three other International Series games, all in London and all losses. On the other hand, Tom Brady is 3-0 outside of U.S. soil, with two victories in London and one in Mexico City. The Buccaneers will be in the air for about 10 hours, the Seahawks even longer. As noted above, it's the longest trip Tampa Bay has ever faced in the regular season (the team went to Tokyo in the 2003 preseason), coming in at about 5,000 air miles. The Buccaneers will arrive in Germany on Friday and will have strategies in place to manage the time difference and optimize performance. It's a challenge, but a welcome one.
Turning the Turnover Tide, Take Three – It is becoming more and more difficult to come up with alliteration or turnover puns to describe what is happening with the Buccaneers' defense, but that doesn't make it any less of a story this week than it was the last two or three. These are the facts: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gone five straight games without forcing a turnover. That's the first time that has happened in the franchise's 47-season history, and that includes a team that went 0-26 between 1976 and 1977. It's an absolutely stunning drought, given that Todd Bowles' defense since his arrival in 2019 has been one of the league's best at taking the ball way. Some of it is fluky – the Rams fumbled three times in the Bucs' win on Sunday but got them all back, and a couple passes seemed like sure interceptions along the way – but it's a confounding run overall. The only thing that has kept this takeaway drought from being disastrous is that the Bucs' offense also hasn't committed a single turnover in that same five-game span. The Bucs lost the ball once on a muffed punt in Week Eight but otherwise hasn't put its defense in a bad position. It seems almost inconceivable that such a vacuum of takeaways could continue much longer and, as Todd Bowles has noted on several occasions, when turnovers arrive they tend to happen in bunches. Will the drought end Sunday?
Tougher Test for Improving Defense – The best thing about the Buccaneers' dramatic comeback win over Los Angeles on Sunday, other than it putting Tampa Bay back into a first-place tie in the NFC South, is that it allows us to focus positively on the many good things that happened in Week Nine. Tops on that list, other than an otherworldly performance by rookie punter Jake Camarda, was a defense that produced its best all-around effort of the season. The Bucs held the Rams to 206 total yards, nine first downs, one touchdown and four conversions on 15 third-down attempts. Most importantly, the defense got stronger as the game neared its end, as opposed to some recent second-half letdowns. That said, the Rams weren't exactly firing on all cylinders heading into that Week Nine matchup. They were having significant difficulties running the ball and weren't generating much consistent offense outside of Cooper Kupp. The next assignment for the Bucs' defense looks quite a bit tougher on paper. Geno Smith is third in the NFL in passer rating, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf can stress any secondary on the edges and rookie running back Kenneth Walker has been a revelation. Has the Bucs' defense turned a corner? Seattle's third-ranked scoring attack will help provide the answer.
Playoff Race Heating Up – Things went well for Tampa Bay in Week Nine, as their own mighty comeback against the Rams followed early-afternoon losses by Atlanta and Carolina. Then, on Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens walloped the Saints. The result was a first-place tie with the Falcons at 4-5, with the Saints dropping to 3-6 and the Panthers sinking to 2-7. The Buccaneers already have head-to-head wins over Atlanta and New Orleans and would win the NFC South if the season ended today. The lead is tenuous, however, as the Falcons have generally been competitive in all of their games – they play at Carolina on Thursday night – and the Buccaneers are facing a red-hot opponent in Seattle in Munich. Then there is the matter of the NFC playoff hunt as a whole. With three teams in the NFC East at 6-2 or better and the San Francisco 49ers coming on strong, it could be tough for an NFC South runner-up to capture a Wild Card berth. Sunday's game could be a mini-referendum on the relative strength of the conference contenders, with the Buccaneers trying to slow the Seahawks' momentum. And however things shake out at the end of the season, the head-to-head outcome between Tampa Bay and Seattle could prove to be an important tiebreaker.
Offense Taking Shape? Tom Brady and the Buccaneers likely aren't going to recapture the offensive machine that produced more than 30 points per game over the 2020-21 seasons. Personnel changes, injuries and an overall league dip in production have changed the team's landscape, but that doesn't mean the Bucs have to remain mired in an offensive slump. As the Bucs search for a repeatable identity on offense, it is encouraging when some of the players on the edges begin to take on bigger roles. It's indisputable that the best thing the Bucs have going on offense is Brady throwing to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. However, when opposing defenses are successful in slowing those connections down, there need to be other answers, and Brady found those late in the Week Nine win over Los Angeles with repeated connections to rookie tight end Cade Otton and wide receiver Scotty Miller. With the offense gaining no traction on the ground, the answer could be supplementing the Evans/Godwin attack with reasonable contributions from the likes of Otton, Miller, Julio Jones and rookie running back Rachaad White.
KEY MATCHUPS
1. Buccaneers T Tristan Wirfs vs. Seahawks OLB Uchenna Nwosu
The trade of Russell Wilson has worked out stunningly well for the Seahawks, given the impressive play of quarterback Geno Wilson, but that isn't the only offseason move that has panned out for Seattle. The signing of former Chargers' edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu to a reasonable two-year deal in free agency didn't exactly break the internet, but it appears as if Seattle has landed an under-the-radar standout who gives them exactly what they need in a transition to more 3-4 concepts. Nwosu has 7.0 sacks already and is third in the NFL with a pressure rate of 17.9%. He leads the NFL with 39 quarterback pressures overall. The Chargers rush Nwosu from both sides, which means he should get plenty of action against the Buccaneers' superstar right tackle Tristan Wirfs. According to Pro Football Focus, Wirfs has not allowed a sack this season, and he's an anchor on a front line that ranks second in the NFL with a sacks allowed rate of 3.52%. Wirfs has incredible athleticism for a man his size and very nimble feet but he will be tested by a rising star in Seattle's defensive front.
2. Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker vs. Buccaneers ILB Devin White
Former first-round pick Rashaad Penny finished the 2021 season with a flourish and was building on that with a strong start to 2022, gaining 346 yards in the Seahawks' first five games and averaging 6.1 yards per rush. A fractured fibula ended his season in Week Five in depressing fashion, but the Seahawks' ground game hasn't missed a beat due to the outstanding play of second-round rookie Kenneth Walker. Walker has outstanding burst to the hole and if he gets into the open field he can accelerate quickly into another gear. He has already racked up 570 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns and is averaging 5.1 yards per tote. Bucs linebacker Devin White took some heat for his performance in a Week Eight loss to Baltimore but rebounded with a strong showing in the win over the Rams, helping hold Los Angeles to 68 rushing yards, 2.8 yards per carry and 206 yards of total offense. White, who made his first Pro Bowl in 2021, is extremely quick to hit his run gaps and is also excellent in pursuit when the play is running away from his side of the field. The Buccaneers' run defense has had its ups and downs in 2022 after three straight seasons of ranking among the league's best, and it will be tested in Munich by a Seattle team averaging 133.9 ground yards per game, but a resurgent White could help put the breaks on the Seahawks' impressive rookie.
3. Buccaneers WR Scotty Miller vs. Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen
This is not to say that Scotty Miller is the number-one concern for the Seahawks' secondary. Rookie corner Tariq Woolen is sure to get tested frequently by Mike Evans, with whom he matches up excellently in terms of size and speed but has a severe deficit in terms of experience. But in an overall sense, the Buccaneers' passing attack has yet to hit upon a consistent third threat in "11" personnel, thanks in part to persistent injuries to Russell Gage and Julio Jones. In the Week Nine win over Los Angeles, Miller emerged as that third man down the stretch, after Jones was shaken up. Miller made two big catches during the game-winning drive and was the target on a failed attempt into the end zone on the previous possession. If Jones is limited on Sunday in Munich, Miller could see a significant amount of playing time again and would serve as a serious deep threat on the outside in three-receiver threats. That would be a challenge for Woolen, who has certainly met those well so far in his debut campaign. The 6-4, 205-pound corner with 4.3-speed has secured four of Seattle's five interceptions and has also forced two fumbles. He'd have a size advantage over Miller but would have to work hard to match the short-area quickness of the Bucs' receiver.
4. Seahawks C Austin Blythe vs. Buccaneers DL Vita Vea
The offensive line has not exactly been a core strength for the Seahawks, even during their long run of Super Bowl contention with Russell Wilson. That could have been an issue again in 2022 with the free agency departures of starting tackles Duane Brown and Brandon Shell, but Seattle seems to have hit on first and third-round draft picks Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, both of whom have immediately stepped into starting roles. In addition, the Seahawks found a new starting center in free agent Austin Blythe, the former Ram who spent one season in Kansas City backing up young standout Creed Humphrey. Blythe moved back into a starting role in Seattle and has overcome a couple nagging injuries to start all nine games and give the Seahawks, a smart man on the pivot who can recognize opposing fronts and direct the rest of the line. Blythe will give up quite a bit of size to the 347-pound Vea on Sunday but he does a good job of keeping bigger linemen at bay with his length and quick hand placement. Vea is on a roll for the Buccaneers, with his two sacks in Week Nine giving him a career-high 6.5 on the season. With Akiem Hicks back to take off some of the double teams, Vea is getting more chances to get into the backfield and he's making them pay off.
INJURY REPORT
Key:
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation in practice
NL: Not listed
Buccaneers:
- QB Tom Brady (rest) – WEDS: NL; THURS: LP
- TE Cameron Brate (neck) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP
- WR Mike Evans (ribs/ankle) – WEDS: LP; THURS: LP
- WR Russell Gage (hamstring) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP
- G Luke Goedeke (foot) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP
- WR Julio Jones (rest/knee) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP
- G Nick Leverett (ILLNESS) – WEDS: NL; THURS: DNP
- G Shaq Mason (personal/ankle) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: LP
- ILB J.J. Russell (hamstring) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP
Seahawks:
- S Joey Blount (quad) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP
- RB DeeJay Dallas (knee) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP
- TE Will Dissly (chest) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP
- DE Poona Ford (illness) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP
- LB Cullen Gillaspia (knee) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: DNP
- WR Marquise Goodwin (groin) – WEDS: LP; THURS: LP
- DE Shelby Harris (elbow) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP
- WR Penny Hart (hamstring) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP
- S Ryan Neal (ankle) – WEDS: LP; THURS: LP
- OLB Darrell Taylor (groin) – WEDS: FP; THURS: FP
- NT Al Woods (illness) – WEDS: DNP; THURS: FP
WEATHER FORECAST
Sunny with passing clouds, high of 55, low of 37, 12% chance of rain, 74% humidity, winds out of the ESE at 5 mph.
GAME REFEREE
Head referee: John Hussey (21st season, 8th as referee)
BETTING LINE
· Favorite: Buccaneers (-2.5)
· Over/Under: 41.5
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Buccaneers-
Points Scored: K Ryan Succop, 76
Touchdowns: RB Leonard Fournette, 5
Passing Yards: QB Tom Brady, 2,547
Passer Rating: QB Tom Brady, 90.5
Rushing Yards: RB Leonard Fournette, 405
Receptions: WR Mike Evans, 44
Receiving Yards: WR Mike Evans, 617
Interceptions: CB Jamel Dean, 2
Sacks: DL Vita Vea, 6.5
Tackles: ILB Devin White, 67
Seahawks-
Points Scored: K Jason Myers, 79
Touchdowns: RB Kenneth Walker, 7
Passing Yards: QB Geno Smith, 2,199
Passer Rating: QB Geno Smith, 107.2
Rushing Yards: RB Kenneth Walker, 570
Receptions: WR Tyler Lockett, 51
Receiving Yards: WR Tyler Lockett, 598
Interceptions: CB Tariq Woolen, 4
Sacks: OLB Uchenna Nwosu, 7.0
Tackles: ILB Jordyn Brooks, 90
TEAM STAT RANKINGS
Buccaneers-
Scoring Offense: 25th (18.0 ppg)
Total Offense: 19TH (331.8 ypg)
Passing Offense: 5th (271.1 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 32nd (60.7 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: t-17th (19.8)
Third-Down Pct.: 23rd (35.9%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 2nd (3.52%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 30th (44.4%)
Scoring Defense: 5th (18.2 ppg)
Total Defense: 9th (313.0 ypg)
Passing Defense: 5th (187.8 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 23rd (125.2 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: 3rd (17.2)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 18th (40.3%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 4th (9.80%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 25th (64.0%)
Turnover Margin: t-9th (+2)
Seahawks-
Scoring Offense: 4th (26.8 ppg)
Total Offense: 11th (359.8 ypg)
Passing Offense: 14th (226.0 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 10th (133.8 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: t-11th (20.8)
Third-Down Pct.: 5th (45.8%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 19th (7.39%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 26th (48.3%)
Scoring Defense: 23rd (24.4 ppg)
Total Defense: 24th (364.6 ypg)
Passing Defense: 20th (225.9 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 27th (138.7 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: 23rd (20.8)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 22nd (41.8%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 6th (8.85%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 23rd (60.7%)
Turnover Margin: t-5th (+3)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
- Quarterback Tom Brady has ripped off 12,496 passing in two-and-a-half seasons since joining the Buccaneers, already the sixth most by any passer in franchise history. He can move into fifth place on that list with 153 more on Sunday in Munich, which would push him past Doug Williams (12,648).
- WR Mike Evans heads into Sunday's game with 9,818 receiving yards, a franchise record. If he gets 82 more he would become the 51st player in league history to reach 10,000 receiving yards.
- With 35 receiving yards, Evans would surpass Chad Johnson (9,952) for the 10th most in league history in a player's first nine seasons.
- RB Leonard Fournette snared his third touchdown reception of the season in Pittsburgh in Week Six. He needs just one more to equal the Buccaneers' record for scoring catches in a season by a running back. Charles Sims set the mark at four in 2015.
- Lavonte David played in his 158th game in Week Nine, all as a Buccaneer, which put him in a tie for seventh place in games played in team history. Assuming he plays against the Seahawks, David will break that tie with Mike Alstott and take over seventh place by himself.
NOTABLY QUOTABLE
· Head Coach Todd Bowles on how the Buccaneers are accounting for the travel and time change for Sunday's game: "You try to adjust to it as best you can. We get over there, we try to catch up on our sleep on Friday and Saturday. We have sleep things and glasses and all that stuff for the plane. I guess everybody is going to be different. We just understand we have to kick off at that time, body-clock-wise, early in the morning. We've got to be ready to play Sunday."
· Tight end Cade Otton on how this week has been after a much-needed win: "I think the vibe in here is really good. Guys are really excited to get to work again and go get another one. There's no satisfaction with just one win here – we want to keep it going."
· Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote on how good it was to see the defense crack down in the fourth quarter of the Rams game: "It was great. We've been stressing 'Finish 60 minutes,' and it was good to get guys back healthy on the field and guys played a complete game – [it] wasn't perfect but they definitely excelled. Especially in the red zone, making them kick field goals, and you guys know that made the difference."
· Cornerback Jamel Dean on how motivated he is to play against the Seahawks again and how he's changed since a rough first outing in 2019: "I treat it like a milestone for me to, like, redeem myself. Because I know, for the first game, it was unexpected – that was like my 'Welcome to the NFL' game, so now we'll see how I hold up with the experience I have. It's going to be a good game. I'm up for the challenge."
· Bowles on what the Seahawks do that makes them such an effective rushing team: "They're blocking up front very well. They have two great runners – well, [Rashaad] Penny got hurt, but with [Kenneth] Walker they have a heck of a runner. He's got great vision, he was great in college [and] he's good now. The receivers can run the ball doing jet sweeps and everything. Then you've got the quarterback runs, so they spread it around pretty much. They always threaten you outside with speed, so you've got to play them honest."