2022 Senior Bowl Standouts: National Team

Feb 02, 2022
Carmen Vitali

North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson (1) runs after a reception against Montana State during the first half of the NCAA college FCS Football Championship in Frisco, Texas, Saturday Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The NFL Draft starts in Mobile! And this year (for better or worse) the Buccaneers' attention is fully on the league's marquee event – you know, other than that other one coming up in a little over a week.

The Bucs have six picks in the 2022 draft, starting with pick No. 27, which leaves them primed like last year to take the best player available in the first round. The Bucs have seemingly added to their list of needs with the news their quarterback, maybe you've heard of him, is retiring after 22 seasons as the greatest to ever do it. There doesn't appear to be the next Tom Brady here in Mobile, Ala. at the Reese's Senior Bowl, but then again, that's probably what people would have said about Tom Brady himself.

Also Brady participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

All that aside, we took a preliminary look at all position groups on Day 1. This was the first year practices were held at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama's campus. Here are some of the things that stood out from the National Team.

-Coached by the New York Jets, this one took a bit to get going. There was a lot of emphasis placed on individual position drills but I guess it allowed all of us to ease in to evaluating talent again after a majority of folks were not in attendance last year due to the pandemic.

-In individual drills, we got a look at WR Christian Watson out of North Dakota State. He's a speedster who ran his routes with precision and looked every bit the quick slot guy that seems to be such a commodity these days.

-DL Travis Jones from UConn immediately stood out – firstly, because of his number. We love an interior defensive lineman in the 50s. Secondly, he was just flat out dominant in one-on-one drills, which is what we were all there to see.

-Small school, big player: CB Josh Williams from Fayetteville State came in at 6'2", 193 pounds and he looks every bit of it. He's a very long, physical defensive back that won his first rep of Day 1, but then was beat by WR Romeo Doubs from Nevada on a beautiful pass from his college quarterback Carson Strong for a touchdown. I'm not entirely sure there was a way to defend it but Williams then went directly to the Jets defensive backs coach to get some pointers. It was that last part, on top of his size, that made me think there might be something to the small schooler.

-I'd also like to say the University of Nevada connection is alive and well between Strong and Doubs. You could tell throughout practices there was a lot of familiarity between the two and it seemed that Doubs was Strong's most reliable target.

-DL Arnold Ebiketie from Penn State may be labeled a DL but he absolutely looked the OLB part as far as what the Bucs could use him for. And despite only being 6'2", 250, he had some power to him. His strength stood out against guys with almost 100 pounds on him and had tremendous bend to him around the edge.

-Also in that OLB mold was Dominique Robinson from Miami Ohio, who didn't have quite the power Ebiketie seemed to have rep after rep but Robinson made for a very complementary piece.

-OT Daniel Faalele. That's it. That's the note. If you've followed this draft cycle at all, you'll know he's by far the biggest player that's in Mobile, standing at 6'8", 380 pounds. He truly looked like a man among boys on the field but more than his size was his effort. Multiple times I watched him lead block for a running back and regularly get to the second level of defenders. It almost seems illegal for a guy that big to move like that.

-I kept noticing Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah. It was mostly due to his high energy, which he kept up throughout practice. During Day 2, he was even able to rip the ball out of ASU running back Rachaad White's hands as White was trying to push through the pile. It earned Asamoah some well-deserved praise from his teammates after the play.

-Yes, yes of course I was going to get to Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett. He seemed the most polished of the three quarterbacks on the National Team and proved he could be mobile on some designed rollout plays. On one in particular during Day 1, he was able to keep his eyes downfield and deliver a strike to the tight end.

-Also, something interesting to note about Pickett: he wears gloves. Though on the second day he wore just one on his throwing hand but I don't know that I've ever seen a pro quarterback in recent memory who wears gloves…

-You also knew I was going to get to my Sun Devil, RB Rachaad White, who looked even bigger than his 6', 210-pound frame. He was super quick, especially given his size and proved to be elusive and had that certain escapability between the tackles. Call me biased, but I liked what I saw out of the kid from my alma mater.

