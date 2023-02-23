2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Jamel Dean

When wideout Chris Godwin was approaching free agency for the first time in the early months of 2021, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers already had a hefty (and well-deserved) contract on the books for another star receiver, Mike Evans. That didn't stop the team, fresh off a Super Bowl victory and eager for more title chases, from committing significant salary cap space to Godwin. The Buccaneers used their franchise tag to keep Godwin on the roster in 2021, then tagged him again last offseason before the two sides reached agreement on a longer-term deal.

Last march, on the eve of free agency, the Buccaneers also paid the price to retain Carlton Davis, one of the best young cornerbacks in the NFL. Davis was a second-round pick in the 2018 draft who had become a cornerstone in a good young secondary built almost exclusively through the second day of the draft in recent seasons. That effort included a trio of hits in the 2018 secondary: cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting and safety Mike Edwards.

Like Davis a year ago, those three are due to hit free agency after their fourth seasons because, as players picked outside the draft, they all got four-year rookie deals. Dean had the most impressive season in that group and now the Bucs are in a similar position as they were in the last two offseasons with Godwin. With a strong investment made at the cornerback spot just a year ago, does the team double down at the same position with Dean?

That is one of the biggest questions the Bucs will be contemplating before the start of free agency on March 15. The team has 23 pending unrestricted free agents, though one of those, quarterback Tom Brady, resolved the matter by announcing his retirement. That still leaves 22 players who could either stay or find a new NFL home, and Dean is likely to be one of the most coveted players on that list around the league.

Roster turnover from season to season is a given in the NFL and it's certain that the Bucs won't be able to retain all of those potential free agents, but they will surely try to retain as much talent as possible, especially homegrown talent. And so, in the weeks leading up to the start of the new league year, we are going to look at 10 players who are currently poised to become unrestricted free agents in mid-March. This is the full schedule of our 2023 Free Agent Focus rundown:

This list is subject to change based on potential roster moves in the coming weeks. However, we continue this week with a player who could draw significant interest if he hits free agency.

Player: Jamel Dean

Position: Cornerback

Age at the Start of the 2023 Season: 26

Experience: Entering fifth NFL season

How Acquired: Selected in the third round (94th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft

Previous Contract(s): Played first four seasons on standard-length contract given to players drafted after the first round.

Rank in Pro Football Focus Top 100 NFL Free Agents for 2023: Fifth. PFF Comment: "Dean takes some risks attempting to jump routes that at times can lead to explosive receptions over the top, but his size, athleticism and physicality at the line of scrimmage enable him to disrupt opposing wide receivers' releases and will have a lot of teams interested. He doesn't have great ball skills — though he did snag two interceptions on the year — and can be a bit stiff in the hips, but we're nitpicking here with a guy who can match up well with a lot of the top big-bodied wide receivers across the NFL."

2022 Performance: Dean played in and started 15 games during the regular season, missing two in December due to a toe injury. He did not start the Bucs' lone playoff game as he was still not far removed from his injury and had also dealt with an illness that week; the coaches stuck with a hot Murphy-Bunting instead.

Dean played all but 10 of the Bucs' defensive snaps through the first 12 games of the season before sustaining his toe injury in San Francisco in Week 14. He excelled in coverage; according to NFL Next Gen Stats he allowed the fifth-fewest receiving yards as the nearest defender among all NFL cornerbacks in 2022 (minimum of 60 targets). He tied for the team lead with two interceptions and added 54 tackles, and eight passes defensed.

Career Accomplishments: Dean's 2022 season wasn't exactly a breakout campaign. Over the last three seasons, according to NGS, he has allowed a completion rate of 53.8% when targeted, fifth best among all NFL defensive backs with at least 1,000 coverage snaps in that span. He quietly ranked fourth in that category in 2021, at 38.5%.

Overall, Dean has played in 57 games with 38 starts, 26 of those starts coming in the past two seasons. He has recorded 193 tackles, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 41 passes defensed and six tackles for loss. In seven playoff games he has added 31 tackles, four passes defensed and a forced fumble. He started all four games during the Buccaneers' Super Bowl postseason run in 2020 and broke up three passes.

Other Potential Free Agent Cornerbacks: James Bradberry (Eagles), Jonathan Jones (Patriots), Marcus Peters (Ravens), Cameron Sutton (Steelers), Emmanuel Moseley (49ers), Troy Hill (Rams), Patrick Peterson (Vikings), Rock Ya-Sin (Raiders), Tre Flowers (Bengals), Eli Apple (Bengals), Bradley Roby (Saints), Anthony Brown (Cowboys), Byron Murphy (Cardinals)