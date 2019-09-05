Tampa Bay Buccaneers

49ers-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 5: Six Players Upgraded, Justin Evans Held Out Again

Six players were upgraded from limited or no participation to full participation in Thursday's practice as safety Justin Evans misses second-straight day.

Sep 05, 2019 at 07:04 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) outruns Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) on a 55-yard touchdown reception during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The bad news on Thursday was that safety Justin Evans missed his second consecutive practice of the week, putting his availability for Sunday's season opener in question. Evans has been working his way back from injuries sustained to his feet dating back to last season. He spent the entire offseason rehabbing and learning his new defensive system from the sidelines. Evans resumed practice last week ahead of the team's first preseason game but was ultimately held out. The hope had been for him to make a regular season return.

There were, however, multiple GOOD changes to Tampa Bay's injury report with six players upgraded from limited or no participation to full. Two of those players were inside linebacker Lavonte David and defensive lineman Vita Vea. Also practicing fully was tight end Cameron Brate, who had been coming back from a calf injury that kept him limited for much of the preseason after coming back from having hip surgery in the offseason.

The Bucs now look to be going into Sunday relatively healthy with just Evans and quarterback Blaine Gabbert currently sidelined.

The 49ers upgraded both wide receiver Dante Pettis and tackle Joe Staley to full participation but safety Jimmie Ward did not practice due to a hand injury.

See below for the full injury report:

Buccaneers

TE Antony Auclair (calf) – Full Participation

OLB Devante Bond (hamstring) – Limited Participation

TE Cameron Brate (calf) – Full Participation

ILB Lavonte David (knee) – Full Participation

S Mike Edwards (hamstring) – Full Participation

S Justin Evans (achilles) – Did Not Participate

QB Blaine Gabbert (left shoulder) – Did Not Participate

OLB Demone Harris (illness) – Full Participation

OLB Anthony Nelson (knee) – Full Participation

NT Vita Vea (knee) – Full Participation

49ers

DE Nick Bosa (ankle) – Limited Participation

DE Dee Ford (knee) – Full Participation

WR Jalen Hurd (back) – Did Not Participate

WR Dante Pettis (groin) – Full Participation

CB Jason Verrett (ankle) – Limited Participation

C Weston Richburg (knee) – Limited Participation

T Joe Staley (not injury related) – Full Participation

WR Trent Taylor (foot) – Did Not Participate

S Jimmie Ward (hand) - Did Not Participate

CB K'Waun Williams (knee) – Limited Participation

