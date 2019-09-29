5 Bucs to Watch Against Los Angeles

2. RB Ronald Jones

Speaking of familiarity, the second-year running back will be playing in familiar territory, too – as in, in his alma mater's stadium. While the Rams await the completion of their new stadium, they are playing at the Los Angeles Coliseum, home to the USC Trojans. Jones had a decorated career while with USC. He rushed for 1,550 yards during his junior season in 2017 and scored 19 touchdowns on the ground. He totaled 3,619 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns throughout his three-year Trojan career. Suffice it to say, Jones is used to success inside the Coliseum.

He's also enjoyed success so far this season. Jones is coming off his best game yet as a Buccaneer, getting 80 yards on 14 carries at home against the Giants. He also added 41 yards receiving on a screen pass from Winston that he carried most of the way for 121 total yards from scrimmage. The Bucs are committing to their ground game more and more, striking a balance with the passing game. In fact, Tampa Bay has the eighth-best rushing offense in the league, one spot behind Todd Gurley and the Rams. The Bucs, and Jones, will be looking for that same balance against the league's third-best defense on Sunday, as well.

3. TE O.J. Howard

Wide receiver Mike Evans may have taken over the game against the Giants, but Howard had the second-most receiving yards of the day, nabbing three receptions for 66 yards. It included a 30-yard catch in the second quarter that got the Bucs inside the red zone to the New York Giants 12-yard line. It ended up leading to three points for the Bucs.