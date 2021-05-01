Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Things to Know About the Bucs Day Three Picks

Get to know more about the four picks that round out Tampa Bay’s 2021 draft class.

May 01, 2021 at 07:44 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

AP20278053245820
Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

1. Jaelon Darden was named an All-American in 2020.

The 5'9", 170-pound receiver set school records at North Texas throughout his four-year career there. He finished as the program's leader in receptions (230), receiving yards (2,782) and receiving touchdowns (38). In 2020, he ranked second in the nation in receiving touchdowns with 19, third in receiving yards with 1,190 and fourth in receptions with 74. His best game came against Charlotte, where he caught 13 passes for 244 and three touchdowns.

He's also an experienced punt returner, which is where he's looking to make his mark with the Buccaneers.

"It's definitely a strong impact in my game, being able to get back there and catch those punts and be able to put the offense in the best situation possible," said Darden. In 2019, he caught 16 punts for 103 return yards.

2. K.J. Britt: an athlete and a scholar.

The former Auburn Tiger graduated with a degree in Business in December of 2020 and made the SEC Academic Honor Roll while serving on the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. That was a continuation of his high school career where he was a member of the National Honor Society.

On top of his book smarts, Britt was a four-star recruit coming out of Oxford, Alabama, where he tallied 124 tackles as a senior in high school, adding 17 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and an interception that season. With Auburn, he finished his career with 119 total tackles, 13 of which were for loss, 2.5 sacks, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. His 2020 season was cut short after two games due to a thumb injury.

3. Chris Wilcox ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at his pro day.

The BYU cornerback played in 41 games for the Cougars with 26 starts, totaling 88 tackles and eight pass breakups in his career. He was part of a total defensive effort that ranked fourth in scoring defense and in the top 10 for total defense. At BYU's pro day he also had a 37.5-inch vertical with a 10' 6" broad jump and a 7.19 three-cone drill.

4. Wilcox is a music producer in his spare time.

Not only was he pursuing a football career in four years with the Cougars, but Wilcox also has interests off the field that have done numbers. He produced a song that went viral on TikTok and now has millions of views on YouTube. It's called "No Face, No Case" by Vinny West, if you want to look it up.

5. Grant Stuard was a team captain at Houston.

Stuard put up numbers for the Cougars, amassing 190 career tackles, 17 for loss, 2.0 sacks, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery in his four seasons. He earned a Senior Bowl invitation, where he insisted on playing through some injuries to make sure scouts and teams knew his dedication to the game.

"I was really just trying to one show them that I was gonna be tough, even though I was hurting," Stuard said. "I was trying to show them my character and my leadership and my energy and my infectious attitude that shows out whenever you see me on the field, or you can see in other players, even if I'm on the sideline. I feel like that's a role I play is getting everybody excited and ready to play ball."

He's also been spending time training with Darden, who is now his teammate on the Buccaneers.

Related Content

news

2021 Draft Wrap: Speed, Special Teams and the Future

The Bucs had the luxury of targeting "wants" rather than "needs" in this year's draft and ended up with a seven-man class boasting a lot of speed, a chance to help immediately on special teams and a group of men with passion for the game
news

Bucs' First-Round Pick Joe Tryon "Jumped Off the Tape"

Tampa Bay has the luxury of taking its time with first-round pick Joe Tryon, but the 2021 first-round pick has speed, fluid movements and a high motor and could make his mark on the Bucs' defense early
news

Bucs Find Right Fit, Ideal Situation with Kyle Trask

The Buccaneers appreciated the journey Florida QB Kyle Trask took to the 2021 NFL Draft and thought he was a perfect fit for their system and their culture, making him the final pick of the second round
news

The Buccaneers Select Grant Stuard with the 259th Pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay bestowed the "Mr. Irrelevant" title on the linebacker out of Houston.
news

The Buccaneers Select Chris Wilcox with the 251st Pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay drafted the BYU corner with their first pick of the seventh round.
news

Bucs Get 'Throwback' Hammer in ILB K.J. Britt

The Bucs addressed a clear depth need at inside linebacker in the fifth round Saturday by selecting Auburn's K.J. Britt, a tough, physical and smart defender who can support Lavonte David, Devin White and Kevin Minter
news

The Buccaneers Select K.J. Britt with the 176th Pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay used its fifth-round pick to go back to defense and select linebacker K.J. Britt out of Auburn.
news

Jaelon Darden Adds New Dimension to Bucs Loaded Receiving Corps

North Texas WR Jaelon Darden, chosen in the fourth round after an eight-pick traded up by the Buccaneers, is very elusive with the ball in his hands and could help in the return game as well
news

Buccaneers Trade Up, Select Jaelon Darden with the 129th Pick

Tampa Bay started the third and final day of the 2021 NFL Draft with a bang, taking the North Texas standout by trading up with the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Buccaneers Trade Up in Round Four to Nab WR Jaelon Darden

GM Jason Licht's first trade in the 2021 draft came in the fourth round, as he sent a sixth-round pick to Seattle to move up eight spots and secure North Texas WR Jaelon Darden
news

Robert Hainsey Won Bucs Over with Impressive Versatility

Notre Dame's Robert Hainsey started at right tackle throughout his college career but took to several different positions without difficulty at the Senior Bowl and greatly improved his stock on the Bucs' draft board
Advertising