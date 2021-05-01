5 Things to Know About the Bucs Day Three Picks

1. Jaelon Darden was named an All-American in 2020.

The 5'9", 170-pound receiver set school records at North Texas throughout his four-year career there. He finished as the program's leader in receptions (230), receiving yards (2,782) and receiving touchdowns (38). In 2020, he ranked second in the nation in receiving touchdowns with 19, third in receiving yards with 1,190 and fourth in receptions with 74. His best game came against Charlotte, where he caught 13 passes for 244 and three touchdowns.

He's also an experienced punt returner, which is where he's looking to make his mark with the Buccaneers.

"It's definitely a strong impact in my game, being able to get back there and catch those punts and be able to put the offense in the best situation possible," said Darden. In 2019, he caught 16 punts for 103 return yards.

2. K.J. Britt: an athlete and a scholar.

The former Auburn Tiger graduated with a degree in Business in December of 2020 and made the SEC Academic Honor Roll while serving on the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. That was a continuation of his high school career where he was a member of the National Honor Society.

On top of his book smarts, Britt was a four-star recruit coming out of Oxford, Alabama, where he tallied 124 tackles as a senior in high school, adding 17 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and an interception that season. With Auburn, he finished his career with 119 total tackles, 13 of which were for loss, 2.5 sacks, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. His 2020 season was cut short after two games due to a thumb injury.

3. Chris Wilcox ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at his pro day.

The BYU cornerback played in 41 games for the Cougars with 26 starts, totaling 88 tackles and eight pass breakups in his career. He was part of a total defensive effort that ranked fourth in scoring defense and in the top 10 for total defense. At BYU's pro day he also had a 37.5-inch vertical with a 10' 6" broad jump and a 7.19 three-cone drill.

4. Wilcox is a music producer in his spare time.

Not only was he pursuing a football career in four years with the Cougars, but Wilcox also has interests off the field that have done numbers. He produced a song that went viral on TikTok and now has millions of views on YouTube. It's called "No Face, No Case" by Vinny West, if you want to look it up.

5. Grant Stuard was a team captain at Houston.

Stuard put up numbers for the Cougars, amassing 190 career tackles, 17 for loss, 2.0 sacks, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery in his four seasons. He earned a Senior Bowl invitation, where he insisted on playing through some injuries to make sure scouts and teams knew his dedication to the game.

"I was really just trying to one show them that I was gonna be tough, even though I was hurting," Stuard said. "I was trying to show them my character and my leadership and my energy and my infectious attitude that shows out whenever you see me on the field, or you can see in other players, even if I'm on the sideline. I feel like that's a role I play is getting everybody excited and ready to play ball."