A moment 50 years in the making.

"If you miss a football game, a recital, anything to do with your children, I'll fire you."

Bruce has said it to every staff he's led. He's not the coach that believes in the long hours because that's how it's always been done. Put the work in, yes. Do your job, yes. But never put it ahead of your family. A luxury perhaps he wishes he was afforded more throughout his career.

In the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV, with the Bucs not only comfortably in the lead but comfortably in control of the game, Kristi turned to her mom as they watched from a suite, hugged her and said, "This win is for you and me and Jake."

"Because, you know, the kids sacrifice," said Chris. "We all sacrificed to get him where he was and that choked me up."

But even through the non-confetti'd times, like when Bruce was making $15,000 a year at his first job, or other jobs didn't pan out as he'd hoped, or Chris was packing up and moving the family yet again, one thing she has never, ever doubted was his love for her.

"One time I said to him, I think we've missed so much babe," Chris recalled. "People ask me where I consider home, which is a hard question to answer. How would you answer that?

"He said, I would say home is wherever you are."