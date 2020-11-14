Ali Marpet, Jaydon Mickens Won't Make Trip to Charlotte

On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed wide receiver ﻿Jaydon Mickens﻿ and practice squad receiver ﻿Cyril Grayson﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mickens, who has served as the team's primary punt and kickoff returner this season, will not travel with the team to Charlotte for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

In addition, guard ﻿Ali Marpet﻿, who has been in the NFL's concussion protocol the past two weeks, has had his game status downgraded from questionable to out and will also miss the trip to Charlotte. Marpet started the Buccaneers' first eight games at left guard before missing last Sunday night's contest against New Orleans.

Without Marpet in Week Nine, the Buccaneers started reserve tackle ﻿Joe Haeg﻿ at left guard. ﻿A.Q. Shipley﻿ and ﻿Aaron Stinnie﻿ are the team's other interior-line reserves, and starting center ﻿Ryan Jensen﻿ could move to guard if the team were to play Shipley at center.