Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ali Marpet, Jaydon Mickens Won't Make Trip to Charlotte

Starting LG Ali Marpet will miss a second straight game due to a concussion and wide receivers Jaydon Mickens and Cyril Grayson (practice squad) have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list

Nov 14, 2020 at 11:57 AM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed wide receiver ﻿Jaydon Mickens﻿ and practice squad receiver ﻿Cyril Grayson﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mickens, who has served as the team's primary punt and kickoff returner this season, will not travel with the team to Charlotte for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

In addition, guard ﻿Ali Marpet﻿, who has been in the NFL's concussion protocol the past two weeks, has had his game status downgraded from questionable to out and will also miss the trip to Charlotte. Marpet started the Buccaneers' first eight games at left guard before missing last Sunday night's contest against New Orleans.

Wide receiver ﻿Scotty Miller﻿, cornerback ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿ and safety ﻿Antoine Winfield Jr.﻿ are all listed as return options on the Buccaneers' depth chart. Wide receivers ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ and ﻿Justin Watson﻿ may also be considered for one or both roles.

Without Marpet in Week Nine, the Buccaneers started reserve tackle ﻿Joe Haeg﻿ at left guard. ﻿A.Q. Shipley﻿ and ﻿Aaron Stinnie﻿ are the team's other interior-line reserves, and starting center ﻿Ryan Jensen﻿ could move to guard if the team were to play Shipley at center.

The new reserve/COVID-19 category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

