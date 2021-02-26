Ali Marpet Selected as Buccaneers Ed Block Courage Award Recipient 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that tackle Ali Marpet was selected by his teammates as the team's 2020 Ed Block Courage Award recipient.

Ed Block Courage Award recipients symbolize professionalism, great strength and dedication, in addition to being community role models. Each year, the Ed Block Courage Awards honors those National Football League players who exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. This award is unique in that the recipients are selected solely by a vote of their teammates.

"I'm honored and humbled to be selected as the Buccaneers' Ed Block Courage Award recipient," said Marpet. "I've worked hard to represent our organization to the best of my ability both on the field and in the community. We have a locker room full of players who are equally deserving, so being chosen by my teammates as our team's representative for this award means a great deal to me."

Marpet, who just finished his sixth NFL season – all with Tampa Bay – is one of 32 NFL players who will be honored at the 43rd Annual Ed Block Courage Awards. Details regarding the awards ceremony will be announced at a later date.

In his six seasons with Tampa Bay, Marpet has started all 85 career regular season games he has played in. In 2020, Marpet started 13 regular season games and all four postseason contests for the Buccaneers en route to a victory in Super Bowl LV. Marpet was part of an offensive line that allowed a sack on only 3.4 percent of dropbacks in 2020, the second-lowest mark in the NFL, and was part of an offense that ranked third in points per game (30.8), seventh in yards per game (384.1) and seventh in yards per play (6.04). This season, Marpet earned All-NFC honors from the Pro Football Writers of America and was named a first-team All-Pro selection by Pro Football Focus.

Marpet has been a leader in the Tampa Bay community during his time with the Buccaneers. The offensive lineman helped establish the Buccaneers Social Justice Initiative in 2018, leading the team's participation in a variety of monthly events each season. As one of four members of the team's Social Justice Player Board, he spearheads important conversation, programming and team engagement in social justice causes throughout the NFL and the Tampa Bay area. Last fall, Marpet helped launch the Buccaneers Youth Leadership Program, a first-of-its-kind commitment to uplift students in East Tampa through mentorships, after-school support and community events. Leading up to the 2020 elections, he was active in the team's BucsVote campaign, encouraging fans to get registered and carry out their civic duties through voting. And over the course of the 2020 season, Marpet provided support for the Innocence Project and Robert DuBoise, a Tampa man exonerated in 2020 after spending 37 years in prison for crimes he did not commit.