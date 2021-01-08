More End of Season Award Snubs & What Washington is Saying About the Buccaneers | Carmen Catches Up

-When will the snubs end? They got piled on the day before the Buccaneers are set to play Washington in the Wildcard Round of the NFL playoffs. Yes, a playoff team with not a single First-Team All-Pro player. How does that even work? How?

Inside linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White got Second-Team All-Pro but I'm not here for consolation prizes. These guys deserved first-team. The latter of the two had 140 total tackles in the regular season, even though he missed the last game of the year, 9.0 (!!) sacks, 15 (!!) tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery. San Francisco's Fred Warner, who did make the first team list, had 125 tackles, 1.0 sack, five tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and two interceptions.

Nope. I don't get it, either.

Then the nominees for Rookie of the Year were released and Bucs' right tackle Tristan Wirfs and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. didn't even crack the list of finalists. Wirfs gave up a single solitary sack all season while he protected the greatest quarterback of all time. Winfield Jr. had three sacks as a safety, two of which were accompanied by forced fumbles. Instead, the nominees were quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, running backs James Robinson and Jonathan Taylor and defensive end Chase Young.

We know offensive line stats are harder to quantify and it's hard to grasp all the intangibles that make Winfield so good but you cannot tell me all five of those nominees mean more to their respective teams than either Wirfs or Winfield, especially when their team is in the postseason… that's more than 4/5ths of the other nominees can say.

