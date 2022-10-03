What's Next: First-Place Battle with Falcons Completes Bucs' Homestand

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who faced the NFL's most difficult strength-of-schedule over the first four weeks of the 2022 season, emerged with a 2-2 record and now face a Week Five battle for first place in the NFC South.

The Buccaneers have had a rough start to their current three-game homestand, losing to the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, but can still claim a hold on the division lead by beating the upstart Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 9 at Raymond James Stadium. Atlanta, which finished the 2021 season with a 7-9 record and then traded franchise quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, 23-20, to run its record to 2-2. Now led by former first-round pick Marcus Mariota, the Falcons lost close games to the Saints and Rams to start the season before dropping the Seahawks and Brown over the past two weeks.

The Buccaneers came into Week Four allowing a league-low 9.0 points per game but got blitzed by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in a 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. At the same time, the Tampa Bay defense got healthy after a slow start, racking up 376 yards and getting significant contributions from Mike Evans (8-103-2) and Chris Godwin (7-59). Enjoying a more robust receiving corps, quarterback Tom Brady completed 39 of 52 passes for 385 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 114.7 passer rating.

Atlanta was able to beat Cleveland at its own game in Week Four, rushing for 202 yards (to 177 for the Browns) while Mariota completed just 19 passes. Rookie RB Tyler Allgeier ran 10 times for 84 yards, Caleb Huntley added 56 yards on 10 totes and do-everything offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson scored on a 13-yard run.