What's Next: First-Place Battle with Falcons Completes Bucs' Homestand

The Buccaneers will look to get back on track in a third straight home game as they take on the 2-2 Atlanta Falcons in an early battle for supremacy in the NFC South

Oct 03, 2022 at 12:59 AM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who faced the NFL's most difficult strength-of-schedule over the first four weeks of the 2022 season, emerged with a 2-2 record and now face a Week Five battle for first place in the NFC South.

The Buccaneers have had a rough start to their current three-game homestand, losing to the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, but can still claim a hold on the division lead by beating the upstart Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 9 at Raymond James Stadium. Atlanta, which finished the 2021 season with a 7-9 record and then traded franchise quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, 23-20, to run its record to 2-2. Now led by former first-round pick Marcus Mariota, the Falcons lost close games to the Saints and Rams to start the season before dropping the Seahawks and Brown over the past two weeks.

The Buccaneers came into Week Four allowing a league-low 9.0 points per game but got blitzed by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in a 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. At the same time, the Tampa Bay defense got healthy after a slow start, racking up 376 yards and getting significant contributions from Mike Evans (8-103-2) and Chris Godwin (7-59). Enjoying a more robust receiving corps, quarterback Tom Brady completed 39 of 52 passes for 385 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 114.7 passer rating.

Atlanta was able to beat Cleveland at its own game in Week Four, rushing for 202 yards (to 177 for the Browns) while Mariota completed just 19 passes. Rookie RB Tyler Allgeier ran 10 times for 84 yards, Caleb Huntley added 56 yards on 10 totes and do-everything offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson scored on a 13-yard run.

The Buccaneers and Falcons will be meeting for the 58th time in a series that has remained close to even for more than 40 years. Tampa Bay has won the last four contests to take a 29-28 lead, but the overall series edge has changed hands eight times through the years. This time, the series lead and first place in the division is at stake.

