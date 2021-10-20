Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bears-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 20: Six Players Sidelined

The Buccaneers open full-speed practice missing six players ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Chicago Bears.

Oct 20, 2021 at 05:08 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers had a bonus day of practice on Tuesday, holding a walk-through after their mini-bye week they received thanks to their Week Six Thursday night game in Philadelphia. Full-speed practice resumed Wednesday and with it, comes the team's first injury report.

Tampa Bay was without six players on Wednesday, including Antonio Brown, Lavonte David and Rob Gronkowski. Following practice, Head Coach Bruce Arians was hopeful for a few of those sidelined players, including David and Antoine Winfield Jr., who is still in concussion protocol. Winfield Jr. practiced fully on Wednesday but will have to clear protocol in order to be eligible to play Sunday. 

A new addition this week for the Bucs was tight end O.J. Howard. Already down Gronkowski, Howard is dealing with an ankle injury and didn't practice. No timetable has been given for Jason Pierre-Paul or Richard Sherman, either.

The Bears listed a total of 11 players on their Wednesday injury report. Khalil Mack did not practice.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation
  • QB Tom Brady (right thumb) – Full Participation
  • WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate  
  • ILB Lavonte David (ankle) – Did Not Participate 
  • TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate 
  • TE O.J. Howard (ankle) – Did Not Participate
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Did Not Participate
  • CB Richard Sherman (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
  • K Ryan Succop (back) – Full Participation
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – Full Participation 

Bears

  • DB Xavier Crawford (back) – Full Participation
  • DB Tashaun Gibson Sr. (hip) – Limited Participation
  • TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate
  • WR Jakeem Grant Sr. (ankle) – Did Not Participate 
  • RB Khalil Herbert (shoulder) – Full Participation
  • DT Akiem Hicks (groin) – Did Not Participate
  • TE J.P. Holtz (quad) – Limited Participation 
  • LB Caleb Johnson (knee) – Did Not Participate
  • LB Khalil Mack (foot) – Did Not Participate
  • WR Darnell Mooney (groin) – Limited Participation
  • WR Allen Robinson II (ankle) – Did Not Participate

