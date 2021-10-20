Bears-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 20: Six Players Sidelined

The Buccaneers had a bonus day of practice on Tuesday, holding a walk-through after their mini-bye week they received thanks to their Week Six Thursday night game in Philadelphia. Full-speed practice resumed Wednesday and with it, comes the team's first injury report.

Tampa Bay was without six players on Wednesday, including Antonio Brown, Lavonte David and Rob Gronkowski. Following practice, Head Coach Bruce Arians was hopeful for a few of those sidelined players, including David and Antoine Winfield Jr., who is still in concussion protocol. Winfield Jr. practiced fully on Wednesday but will have to clear protocol in order to be eligible to play Sunday.

A new addition this week for the Bucs was tight end O.J. Howard. Already down Gronkowski, Howard is dealing with an ankle injury and didn't practice. No timetable has been given for Jason Pierre-Paul or Richard Sherman, either.

The Bears listed a total of 11 players on their Wednesday injury report. Khalil Mack did not practice.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation

QB Tom Brady (right thumb) – Full Participation

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate

ILB Lavonte David (ankle) – Did Not Participate

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate

TE O.J. Howard (ankle) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Did Not Participate

CB Richard Sherman (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

K Ryan Succop (back) – Full Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – Full Participation

Bears