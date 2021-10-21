Bears-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 21: O.J. Howard Returns to Practice

The Buccaneers had just two changes to their injury report on Thursday, one of them being good news for the offense. Tight end O.J. Howard, who missed Wednesday's practice, returned in a limited capacity as he battles through an ankle injury. Defensive lineman Steve McLendon had a veteran day off.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. continues to practice in a full capacity, though he has not cleared concussion protocol quite yet. Head Coach Bruce Arians mentioned on Wednesday that inside linebacker Lavonte David had a chance to return for this weekend but so far, he's been a non-participant this week. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul also continues to be a non-participant.

The Bears downgraded defensive back Tashaun Gibson Sr. to a non-participant after he was limited on Wednesday. They also added defensive tackle Bilal Nichols and defensive back Duke Shelley to their report. Nichols did not participate while Shelley was limited. Linebacker Khalil Mack didn't participate for the second consecutive practice.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation

QB Tom Brady (right thumb) – Full Participation

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate

ILB Lavonte David (ankle) – Did Not Participate

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate

TE O.J. Howard (ankle) – Limited Participation

DL Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Did Not Participate

CB Richard Sherman (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

K Ryan Succop (back) – Full Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – Full Participation

Bears

DB Xavier Crawford (back) – Full Participation

DB Tashaun Gibson Sr. (hip) – Did Not Participate

TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation

WR Jakeem Grant Sr. (ankle) – Did Not Participate

RB Khalil Herbert (shoulder) – Full Participation

DT Akiem Hicks (groin) – Did Not Participate

TE J.P. Holtz (quad) – Limited Participation

LB Caleb Johnson (knee) – Limited Participation

LB Khalil Mack (foot) – Did Not Participate

WR Darnell Mooney (groin) – Limited Participation

DT Bilal Nichols (knee) – Did Not Participate

WR Allen Robinson II (ankle) – Limited Participation

DB Duke Shelley (ankle) – Limited Participation