Bears-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 21: O.J. Howard Returns to Practice

The Buccaneers had just two changes to their injury report on Thursday, one of them being good news for the offense. Tight end O.J. Howard, who missed Wednesday's practice, returned in a limited capacity as he battles through an ankle injury. Defensive lineman Steve McLendon had a veteran day off.
Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. continues to practice in a full capacity, though he has not cleared concussion protocol quite yet. Head Coach Bruce Arians mentioned on Wednesday that inside linebacker Lavonte David had a chance to return for this weekend but so far, he's been a non-participant this week. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul also continues to be a non-participant.
The Bears downgraded defensive back Tashaun Gibson Sr. to a non-participant after he was limited on Wednesday. They also added defensive tackle Bilal Nichols and defensive back Duke Shelley to their report. Nichols did not participate while Shelley was limited. Linebacker Khalil Mack didn't participate for the second consecutive practice.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation
- QB Tom Brady (right thumb) – Full Participation
- WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate
- ILB Lavonte David (ankle) – Did Not Participate
- TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate
- TE O.J. Howard (ankle) – Limited Participation
- DL Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Did Not Participate
- CB Richard Sherman (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
- K Ryan Succop (back) – Full Participation
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – Full Participation
Bears
DB Xavier Crawford (back) – Full Participation
DB Tashaun Gibson Sr. (hip) – Did Not Participate
TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation
WR Jakeem Grant Sr. (ankle) – Did Not Participate
RB Khalil Herbert (shoulder) – Full Participation
DT Akiem Hicks (groin) – Did Not Participate
TE J.P. Holtz (quad) – Limited Participation
LB Caleb Johnson (knee) – Limited Participation
LB Khalil Mack (foot) – Did Not Participate
WR Darnell Mooney (groin) – Limited Participation
DT Bilal Nichols (knee) – Did Not Participate
WR Allen Robinson II (ankle) – Limited Participation
DB Duke Shelley (ankle) – Limited Participation
*Bold denotes change from previous day