Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bears-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 21: O.J. Howard Returns to Practice

There were minimal changes on the Buccaneers’ practice report on Thursday but the team did get tight end O.J. Howard back in a limited capacity.

Oct 21, 2021 at 05:03 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

ir ld

The Buccaneers had just two changes to their injury report on Thursday, one of them being good news for the offense. Tight end O.J. Howard, who missed Wednesday's practice, returned in a limited capacity as he battles through an ankle injury. Defensive lineman Steve McLendon had a veteran day off.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. continues to practice in a full capacity, though he has not cleared concussion protocol quite yet. Head Coach Bruce Arians mentioned on Wednesday that inside linebacker Lavonte David had a chance to return for this weekend but so far, he's been a non-participant this week. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul also continues to be a non-participant. 

The Bears downgraded defensive back Tashaun Gibson Sr. to a non-participant after he was limited on Wednesday. They also added defensive tackle Bilal Nichols and defensive back Duke Shelley to their report. Nichols did not participate while Shelley was limited. Linebacker Khalil Mack didn't participate for the second consecutive practice.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation
  • QB Tom Brady (right thumb) – Full Participation
  • WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate  
  • ILB Lavonte David (ankle) – Did Not Participate 
  • TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate 
  • TE O.J. Howard (ankle) – Limited Participation
  • DL Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Did Not Participate
  • CB Richard Sherman (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
  • K Ryan Succop (back) – Full Participation
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – Full Participation 

Bears

DB Xavier Crawford (back) – Full Participation

DB Tashaun Gibson Sr. (hip) – Did Not Participate

TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation

WR Jakeem Grant Sr. (ankle) – Did Not Participate 

RB Khalil Herbert (shoulder) – Full Participation

DT Akiem Hicks (groin) – Did Not Participate

TE J.P. Holtz (quad) – Limited Participation 

LB Caleb Johnson (knee) – Limited Participation

LB Khalil Mack (foot) – Did Not Participate

WR Darnell Mooney (groin) – Limited Participation

DT Bilal Nichols (knee) – Did Not Participate

WR Allen Robinson II (ankle) – Limited Participation

DB Duke Shelley (ankle) – Limited Participation

*Bold denotes change from previous day

Related Content

news

Bears-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 20: Six Players Sidelined

The Buccaneers open full-speed practice missing six players ahead of Sunday's home game against the Chicago Bears.
news

Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Oct. 13: David, Gronkowski, Winfield Jr. Ruled Out

The Bucs held their final practice of Week Six on Wednesday as they get set to travel to Philadelphia for tomorrow's game, ruling three players out.
news

Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Oct. 12: Ryan Jensen, Pat O'Connor Upgraded

The Buccaneers held another walk-through practice but upgraded two players on Tuesday.
news

Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Oct. 11: Bucs List 12 on Monday

The Buccaneers began preparation for their Week Six matchup with Philadelphia immediately with a walk-through practice on Monday.
news

Dolphins-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 8: Gronkowski, Winfield, O'Connor Ruled Out

The Buccaneers will be without three players this Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Dolphins-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 7: Tampa Bay Practice Report Unchanged

The Buccaneers had no changes to their practice report on Thursday.
news

Dolphins-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 6: Four Bucs Sidelined

Carlton Davis, Rob Gronkowski, Patrick O'Connor and Antoine Winfield Jr. all listed as non-participants in the Bucs' first practice of Week Five.
news

Buccaneers-Patriots Injury Report Oct. 1: Giovani Bernard, Jamel Dean Ruled Out

Additionally, tight end Rob Gronkowski is doubtful and outside Jason Pierre-Paul is questionable.
news

Buccaneers-Patriots Injury Report Sept. 30: Gronkowski Remains Out

The Buccaneers were again without tight end Rob Gronkowski in practice on Thursday but returned wide receiver Antonio Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Buccaneers-Patriots Injury Report Sept. 29: Bucs Sit Gronkowski, Bernard & Pierre-Paul

The Buccaneers held three players out of practice on Wednesday while another four appear with injury designations.
news

Buccaneers-Rams Injury Report Sept. 24: Jason Pierre-Paul, Jaydon Mickens Out

The Buccaneers announced both Jason Pierre-Paul and Jaydon Mickens have been ruled out for Sunday's game in Los Angeles. 
Advertising