Bears-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 22: Gronkowski, David, Sherman, Brown Ruled Out

Though there was some initial hope in the beginning of the week for inside linebacker Lavonte David, he is one of four Buccaneers that were ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Chicago Bears. Wide receiver Antonio Brown, tight end Rob Gronkowski and cornerback Richard Sherman will all be on the sidelines with David as they continue to rehab from various injuries.
Sherman's was the latest in a slew of injuries for the defensive backfield when he tweaked his hamstring in the first quarter of last Thursday's game in Philadelphia. He's been helping from the sidelines this week, coaching the young defensive backs group as they get set to take on the league's least efficient passing attack.
David is the key injury for the Bucs as Chicago brings their seventh-ranked ground game to town. They rely heavily not only on a very productive backfield but also their dual-threat quarterback, Justin Fields. The good news for the Buccaneers is that the Bears' lead back in David Montgomery is still on injured reserve, thrusting Khalil Herbert to the forefront of the Chicago offense. Herbert has had at least 75 yards rushing in each of the Bears' last two games and the Bucs will hope to put a stop to that with their top-ranked unit against the run.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams, including game statuses:
Buccaneers
- WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT
- ILB Lavonte David (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT
- TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate – OUT
- CB Richard Sherman (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE
- TE O.J. Howard (ankle) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE
- RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation
- QB Tom Brady (right thumb) – Full Participation
- DL Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation
- DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate
- K Ryan Succop (back) – Full Participation
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – Full Participation
Bears
- DB Tashaun Gibson Sr. (hip) – Did Not Participate – OUT
- WR Jakeem Grant Sr. (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
- DT Akiem Hicks (groin) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
- TE J.P. Holtz (quad) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE
- LB Caleb Johnson (knee) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE
- LB Khalil Mack (foot) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
- DT Bilal Nichols (knee) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE
- WR Allen Robinson II (ankle) – Limited Participation - QUESTIONABLE
- DB Duke Shelley (ankle) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE
- DB Xavier Crawford (back) – Full Participation
- TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation
- RB Khalil Herbert (shoulder) – Full Participation
- WR Darnell Mooney (groin) – Limited Participation
- LB Danny Trevathan (not injury related - personal matter) - Did Not Participate
*Bold denotes change from previous day