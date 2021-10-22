Bears-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 22: Gronkowski, David, Sherman, Brown Ruled Out

Though there was some initial hope in the beginning of the week for inside linebacker Lavonte David, he is one of four Buccaneers that were ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Chicago Bears. Wide receiver Antonio Brown, tight end Rob Gronkowski and cornerback Richard Sherman will all be on the sidelines with David as they continue to rehab from various injuries.

Sherman's was the latest in a slew of injuries for the defensive backfield when he tweaked his hamstring in the first quarter of last Thursday's game in Philadelphia. He's been helping from the sidelines this week, coaching the young defensive backs group as they get set to take on the league's least efficient passing attack.

David is the key injury for the Bucs as Chicago brings their seventh-ranked ground game to town. They rely heavily not only on a very productive backfield but also their dual-threat quarterback, Justin Fields. The good news for the Buccaneers is that the Bears' lead back in David Montgomery is still on injured reserve, thrusting Khalil Herbert to the forefront of the Chicago offense. Herbert has had at least 75 yards rushing in each of the Bears' last two games and the Bucs will hope to put a stop to that with their top-ranked unit against the run.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams, including game statuses:

Buccaneers

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

ILB Lavonte David (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate – OUT

CB Richard Sherman (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

TE O.J. Howard (ankle) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation

QB Tom Brady (right thumb) – Full Participation

DL Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

K Ryan Succop (back) – Full Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – Full Participation

Bears

DB Tashaun Gibson Sr. (hip) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Jakeem Grant Sr. (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DT Akiem Hicks (groin) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

TE J.P. Holtz (quad) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

LB Caleb Johnson (knee) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

LB Khalil Mack (foot) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DT Bilal Nichols (knee) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

WR Allen Robinson II (ankle) – Limited Participation - QUESTIONABLE

DB Duke Shelley (ankle) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

DB Xavier Crawford (back) – Full Participation

TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation

RB Khalil Herbert (shoulder) – Full Participation

WR Darnell Mooney (groin) – Limited Participation

LB Danny Trevathan (not injury related - personal matter) - Did Not Participate