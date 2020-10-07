2020 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Bears, Week 5

TOP STORYLINES

Next Man Men Up – Injuries have been a big part of the story of the first month of the NFL's 2020 season, and some teams have been hit harder than others. In fact, Tampa Bay's last two opponents, the Broncos and Chargers, had long lists of unavailable players beginning with their Week One quarterbacks. So the Buccaneers will not be expecting any sympathy in Week Five as they navigate a short week with an injury report that grew significantly during the team's Week Four win over Los Angeles. The specific problem for the Buccaneers is that the injuries have clustered around their pass-catchers; on Monday, the Buccaneers top six wide receivers and tight ends (in terms of 2020 receptions) were all on the injury report, with only Rob Gronkowski able to participate in a limited fashion. Wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Scotty Miller and Justin Watson all started the week unable to practice, and tight end O.J. Howard saw his season end with an Achilles tendon rupture on Sunday. How the Buccaneers will approach their offensive game plan on Thursday night will be determined in part by how many, if any, of those players are able to suit up, and who they'll expect to step up into bigger roles. That latter list could include rookie wide receiver Tyler Johnson and speedy wideout Cyril Grayson, just signed off the practice squad.

Black and Blue Days – The Buccaneers and Bears shared the NFC Central division for 25 years until the league's 2002 realignment, and it was known as a bruising division featuring many impressive defenses. As Chicago and Tampa Bay reunite in 2020 they might revisit those "Black-and-Blue Division" days, as both teams have shown the potential to control games defensively. After one month of play, both teams are in the top 10 in the NFL's defensive rankings in terms of both points and yards. The Buccaneers also have a top-10 scoring offense but might have difficulty maintaining that ranking if their skill-position ranks are significantly thinned. Meanwhile, the Bears are without running back Tarik Cohen and were able to muster just 11 points in Nick Foles' first start of the season in Week Four. The Bears' defense is led by veteran stars like edge rusher Khalil Mack, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and safety Eddie Jackson. Tampa Bay's crew is an up-and-coming unit of young players such as inside linebacker Devin White, cornerback Carlton Davis and rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. A Buccaneers-Bears slugfest would feel like old times and might be the best chance for either team to come out with a win.

Super Bowl LII Says Hi – Let us be the first…okay, the 40th…source to point out that Thursday night's game is a matchup of the two quarterbacks who did battle in Super Bowl LII at the end of the 2017 season. Foles was in for an injured Carson Wentz and he was able to direct a thrilling 41-33 victory over Tom Brady's Patriots. Brady, who has six Super Bowl championships of his own, certainly did nothing to hurt his chances at another one, throwing for 505 yards and three touchdowns against no interceptions. Given the outcome, it surely isn't the favorite of Brady's nine Super Bowl appearances, even if it was his most prolific. He'll have his chance to square off against Foles again after the Bears made a switch in Week Three, benching Mitchell Trubisky in the second half of a game against Atlanta, only to see the veteran lead a wild comeback for a Chicago win that kept the Bears undefeated. That's no longer the case after Chicago fell to Indianapolis in Foles' first start, but the ninth-year veteran is still capable of some prolific outings.

60 Minutes – Brady just had his most prolific outing as a Buccaneer, throwing for 369 yards and five touchdowns in what was the 93rd 300-yard game of his career. His 11 touchdowns this season equal the most any Tampa Bay quarterback has ever had through the first four games of a season. Clearly, Brady and the Bucs' offense are capable of getting in a groove…they just haven't done so for a full game yet this year. After wins over Carolina and Denver in which Brady and the offense came out hot and built an early lead only to lose their momentum, the Buccaneers were sluggish in the first half in Week Four before exploding for 307 second-half yards. Said Brady: "We made some plays in the third quarter and made some good plays in the fourth quarter. Started the game well [and] finished the game well – that middle part – we have to figure out how to play 60 minutes well." The Buccaneers are 3-1 and are scoring 30 points a game, so there's plenty of reason to be excited about what they can accomplish on offense behind Brady's leadership, but they could avoid some late-game nail-chewing if they can stay productive on offense for four quarters for the first time on Thursday night. That will obviously be more difficult to do if many of Brady's top targets are on the sideline, but it's still the goal.