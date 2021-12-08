Bills-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 8: Jamel Dean, Will Gholston, Ryan Jensen, Jordan Whitehead Sidelined

The Buccaneers held a walk-through practice on Wednesday as the grind of the season continues into December. They have perhaps their toughest challenge of the season as they get ready to host the Buffalo Bills, who are fresh off a loss to the New England Patriots.

On their first report of the week, Tampa Bay listed a total of eight players on their practice report. Four of the eight would not have practiced had it been full speed. The only surprise is center Ryan Jensen, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Cornerback Jamel Dean suffered a concussion in the game against the Falcons, though Head Coach Bruce Arians was optimistic earlier in the week, saying he was hopeful Dean could exit the protocol in time for Sunday's game against the Bills. For now, Dean was held out. Defensive lineman Will Gholston and safety Jordan Whitehead were the other two players who sat out. Gholston is dealing with both a wrist and knee injury while Whitehead had a calf injury pop up last week in practice that kept him out of Sunday's game in Atlanta.