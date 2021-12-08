Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bills-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 8: Jamel Dean, Will Gholston, Ryan Jensen, Jordan Whitehead Sidelined

The Buccaneers listed eight players on their first injury report of Week 14.

Dec 08, 2021 at 04:13 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers held a walk-through practice on Wednesday as the grind of the season continues into December. They have perhaps their toughest challenge of the season as they get ready to host the Buffalo Bills, who are fresh off a loss to the New England Patriots.

On their first report of the week, Tampa Bay listed a total of eight players on their practice report. Four of the eight would not have practiced had it been full speed. The only surprise is center Ryan Jensen, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Cornerback Jamel Dean suffered a concussion in the game against the Falcons, though Head Coach Bruce Arians was optimistic earlier in the week, saying he was hopeful Dean could exit the protocol in time for Sunday's game against the Bills. For now, Dean was held out. Defensive lineman Will Gholston and safety Jordan Whitehead were the other two players who sat out. Gholston is dealing with both a wrist and knee injury while Whitehead had a calf injury pop up last week in practice that kept him out of Sunday's game in Atlanta.

The Bills listed five players, four of which were limited. Wide receiver Cole Beasley sat out due to rest.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • WR Jaelon Darden (concussion) – Full Participation
  • CB Jamel Dean (concussion) – Did Not Participate
  • DL Will Gholston (wrist/knee) – Did Not Participate
  • C Ryan Jensen (ankle) – Did Not Participate
  • LG Ali Marpet (abdomen) – Limited Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Full Participation
  • NT Vita Vea (knee) – Limited Participation
  • S Jordan Whitehead (calf) – Did Not Participate

*The Buccaneers conducted a walk-through on Wednesday. The practice status is an estimation based on the level of participation player would have had in a regular practice.

Bills

  • WR Cole Beasley (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate
  • FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle) – Limited Participation
  • DT Star Lotulelei (toe) – Limited Participation
  • DE Efe Obada (hip) – Limited Participation
  • TE Tommy Sweeney (hip) – Limited Participation

