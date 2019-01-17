Buccaneers 2017 Draft Review: Injuries Took Their Toll in 2018

The 2018 season was not kind to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2017 draft class. The good news is that most of the members of that class still have a good chance to become foundational pieces for the franchise.

Tampa Bay drafted six players in April of 2017 and by the end of the 2018 campaign only one of them was suited up and making plays. That says a lot more about the injury fortune of that class than it does about its talent. Seventh-round defensive tackle Stevie Tu'ikolovatu spent a second straight season on injured reserve for the duration; fourth-round linebacker Kendell Beckwith never made it back from the reserve/non-football-injury list after suffering an ankle injury in a spring car accident; and the team's first two picks in 2017, O.J. Howard and Justin Evans, landed on injured reserve after playing in 10 games each.

So, while what follows is an assessment of how each member of the Bucs' Class of '17 fared in their shared sophomore campaign, we'll also need to consider their rookie contributions when discussing what could come next for each of them.

**

1. TE O.J. Howard, Round 1, Pick 19

Howard did manage to build significantly on his promising rookie season before a freak ankle injury in New York in Week 11 ended his second campaign early. In fact, he was rapidly emerging as one of the league's young stars at the tight end position, and his injury came at the end of a 24-yard catch-and-run and a 78-yard day against the Giants. At the time of his injury, Howard ranked sixth among all NFL tight ends in receiving yards per game and tied for third in touchdown receptions.

Howard has now finished both of his NFL seasons on injured reserve – an ankle injury also felled him in 2017 – but there's no reason to suspect that he is especially prone to injuries. In both cases, he was simply tackled awkwardly at the end of a big play. What _is_ clear is that when Howard is healthy and available, he can stay on the field as a true two-way "Y" sort of tight end, and those are not easy to find. Before his injury, Howard was playing around 61% of the team's offensive snaps.

Even as his blocking progresses, however, it's the downfield plays he can make with his rare combination of size, speed and athleticism that seem to have him bound for stardom. Howard averaged 16.6 yards per catch in 2018, best among all qualifying NFL tight ends. That was no fluke; he also averaged 16.6 yards per reception as a rookie. Howard also has 11 touchdowns already in just 24 career games.