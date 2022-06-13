Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Announce Football Operations Promotions

Jun 13, 2022 at 07:00 AM
220519_KZ_OTA_003

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced that the team has promoted the following members of the football operations staff:

  • Mike Biehl - Director of Player Personnel
  • Jackie Davidson - Senior Director of Football Research
  • Spencer Dille - Senior Director of Football Technology
  • Tony Hardie - National Scout
  • Shannon Hogue - Scouting Analyst
  • Byron Kiefer - Assistant Director of College Scouting
  • Rob McCartney - Director of Player Personnel
  • Brian McLaughlin - College Scout
  • Antwon Murray - National Scout
  • Cesar Rivera - College Scout
  • Peighton Roth - Scouting Coordinator
  • Zach Smith - NFS Scout

In addition, the team hired:

  • Emmett Clifford - Scouting Assistant
  • Mark Ellenz - College Scout
  • Korey Finnie - Scouting Assistant

