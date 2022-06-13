Buccaneers Announce Football Operations Promotions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced that the team has promoted the following members of the football operations staff:
- Mike Biehl - Director of Player Personnel
- Jackie Davidson - Senior Director of Football Research
- Spencer Dille - Senior Director of Football Technology
- Tony Hardie - National Scout
- Shannon Hogue - Scouting Analyst
- Byron Kiefer - Assistant Director of College Scouting
- Rob McCartney - Director of Player Personnel
- Brian McLaughlin - College Scout
- Antwon Murray - National Scout
- Cesar Rivera - College Scout
- Peighton Roth - Scouting Coordinator
- Zach Smith - NFS Scout
In addition, the team hired:
- Emmett Clifford - Scouting Assistant
- Mark Ellenz - College Scout
- Korey Finnie - Scouting Assistant