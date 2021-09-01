Tampa Bay Buccaneers Name Esports Entertainment Group as its Official Esports Tournament Platform in Multi-Year Deal

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the "Company") has signed a partnership agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be the NFL franchise's official esports tournament platform provider. As part of the new multi-year agreement, the Company will operate co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Buccaneers utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform.

"We are thrilled to further expand our reach in the NFL through our partnership with the Buccaneers as our industry-leading tournament platform continues to gain strong traction among top-tier professional sports franchises," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "Our robust tournament platform will help the Buccaneers and their marquee players such as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski strengthen connections with their fans, while providing new avenues for engagement."

As a proud partner of the Buccaneers, the Company will leverage player imagery within the Buccaneers' local market and will also work with the Buccaneers to promote the tournaments in extensive ongoing digital marketing efforts spanning social, email, mobile, and online channels.

"We are always looking for ways to engage and build stronger connections with all segments of our fanbase and esports tournaments offer an exciting, new way to continue growing that connection," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "The Esports Entertainment Group's Buccaneers Gaming Tournaments will be very popular with our fans of all ages and a fun way to compete in an entertaining and social environment with gamers throughout our fan base."

"The Buccaneers join a growing number of leading teams in the NFL, NHL, NBA, that recognize the quality of our robust platform and its ability to meet the demanding needs of large-scale, high-profile deployments," said Magnus Leppäniemi, President of Esports at Esports Entertainment Group.