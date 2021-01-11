For Tom Brady, Postseason Means New Round of Records

While Brady and his cohorts were setting a number of franchise playoff passing records, the ground game pitched in with its third-highest yardage total of the year. With Leonard Fournette leading the way, the Bucs ran for 142 yards and 4.9 yards per carry. Fournette, who took over the lead role in the backfield after Ronald Jones suffered a quad injury during warmups, racked up 93 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. He also caught four passes for 39 yards, giving him a total of 132 yards from scrimmage that ranks as the second-most by any player in a single game in Bucs' playoff annals.