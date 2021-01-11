For Tom Brady, Postseason Means New Round of Records

Tom Brady spent the 2020 season rewriting the passing section of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' record book. Now it's time to put his mark on the franchise's playoff records.
In his first season with the Buccaneers after two decades in New England, Brady shattered the team's single-season standards for touchdown passes with 40, seven more than the previous mark. He also finished the season with a 102.2 passer rating, the highest ever by a Tampa Bay passer. His streak of seven straight games with at least two touchdown passes to end the regular season was another Buccaneer first, and so on.
As such, it was hardly surprising that Brady's first playoff game as a Buccaneer was the best one by a quarterback in franchise history. For starters, Brady's 381 gross passing yards was 47% better than the previous record.
Most Passing Yards, Single Postseason Game, Buccaneers History
|Quarterback
|Opponent
|Date
|Yards
|Tom Brady
|at Washington
|1/9/21
|381
|Brad Johnson
|at Philadelphia
|1/19/03
|259
|Brad Johnson
|Oakland
|1/26/03
|215
|Jeff Garcia
|N.Y. Giants
|1/6/08
|207
|Brad Johnson
|at Philadelphia
|1/12/02
|202
Brady got to his 381 yards on 22 completions in 40 attempts, including seven completions of 20 or more yards. That led to an average of 17.3 yards per completion, easily the best single-game mark in team history and one of the five best by any quarterback in the last five postseasons.
Most Yards Per Completion, NFL Postseason, 2016-20
|Quarterback
|Team
|Opponent
|Date
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|Patriots
|1/20/19
|Russell Wilson
|Seahawks
|Eagles
|1/5/20
|Tom Brady
|Patriots
|Eagles
|2/4/18
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|at Washington
|1/9/21
|Matt Ryan
|Falcons
|Patriots
|2/5/17
Brady threw touchdown passes to Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin in the Bucs' 31-23 win. That matches the team's single-game record in that category, as Brad Johnson had two touchdown passes each in the 2002 Divisional Round win over San Francisco and the ensuing victory over Oakland in Super Bowl XXXVII.
Brady came into his first Bucs' postseason game with a number of all-time NFL playoff records well in hand, including most games played (41), most games started (41), most career touchdown passes (73), most career passing yards (11,388) and most games won (30). He padded all of those stats and perhaps most notably is 30 ahead of the rest of the pack with his now 75 touchdown passes.
Most Touchdown Passes, NFL Postseason History
|Quarterback
|Team(s)
|Seasons
|TD Passes
|Tom Brady
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|2000-20
|75
|Joe Montana
|49ers/Chiefs
|1979-94
|45
|Brett Favre
|4 teams*
|1991-2010
|44
|Peyton Manning
|Colts/Broncos
|1998-2015
|40
|Aaron Rodgers
|Packers
|2005-20
|40
(* Favre played for the Falcons, Packers, Jets and Vikings.)
Six of Brady's 22 completions on Saturday ended up in the hands of wide receiver Mike Evans, who not only overcame a scary Week 17 knee injury but also made his long-awaited playoff debut with his own record-setting performance. Evans recorded just the second 100-yard receiving game in the Bucs' postseason history and broke Keyshawn Johnson's record for most yards in a single game.
Most Receiving Yards, Single Game, Buccaneers Postseason History
|Player
|Opponent
|Date
|Yards
|Mike Evans
|at Washington
|1/9/21
|119
|Keyshawn Johnson
|at Philadelphia
|12/31/00
|106
|Jimmie Giles
|at Dallas
|1/2/82
|98
|Keyshawn Johnson
|San Francisco
|1/12/03
|85
|Cameron Brate
|at Washington
|1/9/21
|80
There are two new names on the above list. Tight end Cam Brate celebrated his first postseason opportunity with the third-highest single-game yardage total of his career. Brate caught four passes for 80 yards, which also happens to be the second-most any Buccaneer tight end has ever had in a playoff contest.
Most Receiving Yards by a Tight End, Single Game, Buccaneers Postseason History
|Player
|Opponent
|Date
|Yards
|Jimmie Giles
|at Dallas
|1/2/82
|98
|Cameron Brate
|at Washington
|1/9/21
|80
|Dave Moore
|at Green Bay
|1/4/98
|54
|Jimmie Giles
|Philadelphia
|12/29/1979
|43
|Ken Dilger
|San Francisco
|1/12/03
|41
While Brady and his cohorts were setting a number of franchise playoff passing records, the ground game pitched in with its third-highest yardage total of the year. With Leonard Fournette leading the way, the Bucs ran for 142 yards and 4.9 yards per carry. Fournette, who took over the lead role in the backfield after Ronald Jones suffered a quad injury during warmups, racked up 93 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. He also caught four passes for 39 yards, giving him a total of 132 yards from scrimmage that ranks as the second-most by any player in a single game in Bucs' playoff annals.
Most Yards from Scrimmage, Single Game, Buccaneers Postseason History
|Player
|Opponent
|Date
|Rush
|Pass
|Total
|Ricky Bell
|Philadelphia
|12/29/79
|142
|0
|142
|Leonard Fournette
|at Washington
|1/9/21
|93
|39
|132
|Michael Pittman
|Oakland
|1/26/03
|124
|0
|124
|Mike Evans
|at Washington
|1/9/21
|0
|119
|119
|Keyshawn Johnson
|at Philadelphia
|12/31/00
|0
|106
|106
It all added up to what was easily the most prolific postseason game in franchise history in terms of yardage. The Buccaneers, who cracked 400 yards in seven of their 16 regular-season games, including two contests with 500-plus yards, got a third 500-yard outing to start the playoffs. It was the first time Tampa Bay had ever hit 400 yards in a postseason game.
Most Net Yards, Single Game, Buccaneers Postseason History
|Opponent
|Date
|Yards
|at Washington
|1/9/21
|507
|Oakland
|1/26/03
|365
|San Francisco
|1/12/03
|329
|vs. Philadelphia
|12/29/79
|318
|vs. Detroit
|12/28/97
|316
The Buccaneers scored on seven of their 12 drives, so those 500 yards were not empty. However, Tampa Bay was forced to settle for field goals on four of their five incursions into the red zone. Fortunately, kicker Ryan Succop took care of things with a perfect four-for-four night on field goals, hitting from 29, 23, 38 and 37 yards. Succop is the first Buccaneer kicker ever to make four field goals in one postseason game.
Most Successful Field Goals, Single Game, Buccaneers Postseason History
|1. Ryan Succop: 4, at Washington, 1/9/21
|2. Martin Gramatica: 3, at Philadelphia, '1/12/02
|3t. Martin Gramatica: 2, vs. Oakland, 1/26/03
|3t. Martin Gramatica: 2, at Philadelphia, 1/19/03
|3t. Martin Gramatica: 2, at St. Louis, 1/23/00
|3t. Michael Husted: 2, vs. Detroit, 12/28/97