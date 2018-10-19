Buccaneers-Browns Injury Report, Oct. 19: Gerald McCoy, Vinny Curry Listed as Out Against Cleveland

Not good news for the Bucs' defensive line as both defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and defensive end Vinny Curry are listed as out for Sunday's game against the Browns. This is the first game both players will miss this season. It means the defensive line depth will be tested once again and the flexibility each player has will come in handy as to who lines up where. On the plus side, safety Jordan Whitehead returned to practice in a full capacity on Friday and cornerback Carlton Davis practiced again fully for the second straight day. Both are listed as questionable.
The Browns have three players ruled out, including cornerback E.J. Gaines who is in concussion protocol.
See below for the full injury report:
Buccaneers
DE Vinny Curry (ankle) – Did Not Participate – Out
DT Gerald McCoy (calf) – Did Not Participate - Out
CB Carlton Davis (back) – Full Participation – Questionable
S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) – Full Participation - Questionable
T Demar Dotson (knee/shoulder) - Full Participation
QB Jameis Winston (hip) – Full Participation
Browns
CB E.J. Gaines (concussion) – Did Not Participate - Out
WR Rashard Higgins (knee) – Did Not Participate - Out
LB Joe Schobert (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – Out
C JC Tretter (ankle) – Limited Participation - Questionable
TE David Njoku (knee) – Full Participation
LB Tanner Vallejo (concussion) – Full Participation