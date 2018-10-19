Buccaneers-Browns Injury Report, Oct. 19: Gerald McCoy, Vinny Curry Listed as Out Against Cleveland

Not good news for the Bucs' defensive line as both defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and defensive end Vinny Curry are listed as out for Sunday's game against the Browns. This is the first game both players will miss this season. It means the defensive line depth will be tested once again and the flexibility each player has will come in handy as to who lines up where. On the plus side, safety Jordan Whitehead returned to practice in a full capacity on Friday and cornerback Carlton Davis practiced again fully for the second straight day. Both are listed as questionable.