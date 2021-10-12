Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Oct. 12: Ryan Jensen, Pat O'Connor Upgraded

Tampa Bay's practice report still lists 12 players after Thursday but got some good news when the estimated statuses of Ryan Jensen and Pat O'Connor improved. Monday, though also a walk through, had Jensen listed as a non-participant. O'Connor was limited. On Tuesday, Jensen would have been a limited participant had the Bucs conducted a full speed practice and O'Connor would have participated fully.

The short week makes the practice schedule a bit hectic, with the coaches and trainers mindful of giving players adequate rest after playing a game only 48 hours ago. The team will practice and travel on Wednesday as they get set to take on the Eagles in the primetime spotlight.

Philadelphia also got some good news on their center, Jason Kelce, who was listed as a limited participant in the Eagles' walk-through practice. Both Derek Barnett and Jordan Mailata were also upgraded.

Read below for the full estimated injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation

QB Tom Brady (right thumb) – Limited Participation

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation

ILB Lavonte David (ankle) – Did Not Participate

CB Jamel Dean (knee) – Full Participation

WR Chris Godwin (knee/ankle) –Limited Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate

C Ryan Jensen (hip) – Limited Participation

DL Patrick O'Connor (calf) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Limited Participation

K Ryan Succop (back) – Full Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – Did Not Participate

Eagles

DE Derek Barnett (ankle) – Limited Participation

G Landon Dickerson (ankle) – Full Participation

TE Dallas Goedert (illness) – Did Not Participate

T Lane Johnson (not injury related – personal matter) – Did Not Participate

C Jason Kelce (foot/rest) – Limited Participation

T Jordan Mailata (knee) – Full Participation