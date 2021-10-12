Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Oct. 12: Ryan Jensen, Pat O'Connor Upgraded

The Buccaneers held another walk-through practice but upgraded two players on Tuesday.

Oct 12, 2021
Carmen Vitali

Tampa Bay's practice report still lists 12 players after Thursday but got some good news when the estimated statuses of Ryan Jensen and Pat O'Connor improved. Monday, though also a walk through, had Jensen listed as a non-participant. O'Connor was limited. On Tuesday, Jensen would have been a limited participant had the Bucs conducted a full speed practice and O'Connor would have participated fully. 

The short week makes the practice schedule a bit hectic, with the coaches and trainers mindful of giving players adequate rest after playing a game only 48 hours ago. The team will practice and travel on Wednesday as they get set to take on the Eagles in the primetime spotlight.

Philadelphia also got some good news on their center, Jason Kelce, who was listed as a limited participant in the Eagles' walk-through practice. Both Derek Barnett and Jordan Mailata were also upgraded.

Read below for the full estimated injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation
    QB Tom Brady (right thumb) – Limited Participation
  • WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation  
  • ILB Lavonte David (ankle) – Did Not Participate
  • CB Jamel Dean (knee) – Full Participation
  • WR Chris Godwin (knee/ankle) –Limited Participation
  • TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate 
  • C Ryan Jensen (hip) – Limited Participation
  • DL Patrick O'Connor (calf) – Full Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Limited Participation 
  • K Ryan Succop (back) – Full Participation
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – Did Not Participate

Eagles

  • DE Derek Barnett (ankle) – Limited Participation
  • G Landon Dickerson (ankle) – Full Participation
  • TE Dallas Goedert (illness) – Did Not Participate
  • T Lane Johnson (not injury related – personal matter) – Did Not Participate 
  • C Jason Kelce (foot/rest) – Limited Participation
  • T Jordan Mailata (knee) – Full Participation

*bold denotes change from previous day

