Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 1: Ali Marpet Returns to Practice, Jamel Dean Practices Fully

The Buccaneers opened up practice for Week 13’s road trip to Atlanta on Wednesday listing 10 players on their injury report.

Dec 01, 2021 at 04:24 PM
Carmen Vitali

The Buccaneers listed 11 players on their first injury report of Week 13 but not all of it was bad news. After suffering a shoulder injury against the Colts that kept him out most of the game, tests on cornerback Jamel Dean's shoulder revealed no structural damage, according to Head Coach Bruce Arians. Dean was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. More good news came in that left guard Ali Marpet returned to practice after suffering an injury in the game against the New York Giants. Marpet didn't practice all last week and it was Aaron Stinnie that filled in for him. Stinnie ended up suffering a knee injury early against the Colts and was sidelined from practice on Wednesday. Arians said on Monday he doesn't expect Stinnie to be able to play this weekend in Atlanta but having Marpet back would be a sigh of relief for the offensive line.

Wide receiver and kick returner Jaelon Darden is now in the NFL's concussion protocol after sustaining a hit in Indy. Other players missing practice included wide receiver Antonio Brown, safety Mike Edwards and defensive lineman Will Gholston, who suffered a wrist injury against the Colts.

Atlanta listed five players on their report, two of which missed practice due to a veteran day off. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard was the only Falcon to miss practice with injury.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate  
  • WR Jaelon Darden (concussion) – Did Not Participate
  • CB Jamel Dean (shoulder) – Full Participation
  • S Mike Edwards (groin) – Did Not Participate
  • DL Will Gholston (wrist) – Did Not Participate
  • LG Ali Marpet (abdomen) – Limited Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Full Participation
  • G Aaron Stinnie (knee) – Did Not Participate
  • ILB Devin White (quadriceps) – Limited Participation
  • NT Vita Vea (knee) – Limited Participation

Falcons

  • DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle) – Did Not Participate
  • DL Grady Jarrett (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate
  • LB Deion Jones (shoulder) – Full Participation
  • RB Cordarrelle Patterson (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate
  • CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) – Full Participation

