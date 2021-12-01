Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 1: Ali Marpet Returns to Practice, Jamel Dean Practices Fully

The Buccaneers listed 11 players on their first injury report of Week 13 but not all of it was bad news. After suffering a shoulder injury against the Colts that kept him out most of the game, tests on cornerback Jamel Dean's shoulder revealed no structural damage, according to Head Coach Bruce Arians. Dean was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. More good news came in that left guard Ali Marpet returned to practice after suffering an injury in the game against the New York Giants. Marpet didn't practice all last week and it was Aaron Stinnie that filled in for him. Stinnie ended up suffering a knee injury early against the Colts and was sidelined from practice on Wednesday. Arians said on Monday he doesn't expect Stinnie to be able to play this weekend in Atlanta but having Marpet back would be a sigh of relief for the offensive line.