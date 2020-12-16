Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 16: Ronald Jones Sits Out

The Buccaneers are coming off a win against Minnesota relatively healthy as they list just five players on the first injury report of Week 15. Cornerback Jamel Dean, who has missed practices first with a concussion and then with a groin injury, participated in a limited capacity. Tackle Joe Haeg and running back Ronald Jones were the only ones who sat out of practice entirely.

Head Coach Bruce Arians said Jones had a procedure to put pins in his finger that 'went well.' They're going to see how well he can protect his hand with the injury before determining his availability for Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Falcons listed 10 players, four of which sat out practice entirely. One of those players was wide receiver Julio Jones, who is battling a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley was limited.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

CB Jamel Dean (groin) – Limited Participation

T Joe Haeg (illness) – Did Not Participate

RB Ronald Jones (finger) – Did Not Participate

NT Steve McLendon (elbow) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

Falcons