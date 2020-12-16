Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 16: Ronald Jones Sits Out

Running back Ronald Jones sat out the first practice of Week 15 after having a procedure done on his injured pinky finger.

Dec 16, 2020 at 03:48 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers are coming off a win against Minnesota relatively healthy as they list just five players on the first injury report of Week 15. Cornerback Jamel Dean, who has missed practices first with a concussion and then with a groin injury, participated in a limited capacity. Tackle Joe Haeg and running back Ronald Jones were the only ones who sat out of practice entirely.

Head Coach Bruce Arians said Jones had a procedure to put pins in his finger that 'went well.' They're going to see how well he can protect his hand with the injury before determining his availability for Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Falcons listed 10 players, four of which sat out practice entirely. One of those players was wide receiver Julio Jones, who is battling a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley was limited.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • CB Jamel Dean (groin) – Limited Participation
  • T Joe Haeg (illness) – Did Not Participate
  • RB Ronald Jones (finger) – Did Not Participate
  • NT Steve McLendon (elbow) – Limited Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

Falcons

  • S Ricardo Allen (concussion) – Did Not Participate
  • G James Carpenter (groin) – Limited Participation
  • DT Marlon Davidson (knee) – Limited Participation
  • CB Darqueze Dennard (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate
  • WR Julio Jones (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
  • T Kaleb McGary (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • DE Steven Means (hand) – Limited Participation
  • WR Calvin Ridley (foot) – Limited Participation
  • FB Keith Smith (neck) – Limited Participation
  • LB Mykal Walker (shoulder) – Limited Participation

Advertising