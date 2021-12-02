Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 2: Devin White Returns to Full Participation

The Bucs upgraded White and Jaelon Darden to full participation while adding Jordan Whitehead with a calf injury.

Dec 02, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Carmen Vitali

It was a mixed bag on Thursday for the Buccaneers' injury report. The good news is that both inside linebacker Devin White and wide receiver Jaelon Darden were upgraded to full participants during the second practice of the week. White went out for most of the first half against Indianapolis but came back in during the second while Darden suffered a concussion in the game. Darden is still in the protocol but was allowed to practice fully on Thursday. Tampa Bay also got defensive lineman Will Gholston back to practice after he suffered a wrist injury against the Colts and sat out on Wednesday.

The bad news is that safety Jordan Whitehead was added to the Bucs' list of injured players. He practiced in a limited capacity but is now dealing with a calf injury. Saftey Mike Edwards didn't practice for the second day in a row, leaving Tampa Bay's safety corps a little depleted just as they're looking at getting their full corner rotation back with Carlton Davis practicing again this week and according to him, feeling confident he'll be ready to go against the Falcons.

Atlanta removed both Grady Jarrett and Cordarrelle Patterson from the injury report after their rest days on Wednesday. Tight end Lee Smith was the only addition for the Falcons. He didn't participate on Thursday also due to rest.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate
  • WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate  
  • WR Jaelon Darden (concussion) – Full Participation
  • CB Jamel Dean (shoulder) – Full Participation
  • S Mike Edwards (groin) – Did Not Participate
  • DL Will Gholston (wrist) – Limited Participation
  • LG Ali Marpet (abdomen) – Limited Participation
  • DL Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate
  • G Aaron Stinnie (knee) – Did Not Participate
  • ILB Devin White (quadriceps) – Full Participation
  • NT Vita Vea (knee) – Limited Participation
  • S Jordan Whitehead (calf) – Limited Participation

Falcons

  • DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle) – Did Not Participate
  • LB Deion Jones (shoulder) – Full Participation
  • CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) – Full Participation
  • TE Lee Smith (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

*bold denotes change from previous day

