Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 28: DeSean Jackson, Carl Nassib Doubtful for Sunday 

The Buccaneers could be without both wide receiver DeSean Jackson and defensive end Carl Nassib for Sunday's season finale. Jackson returned for one game before suffering an Achilles injury against the Cowboys. He hasn't be able to practice all week. The same goes for Nassib, who has been battling a shoulder injury.

Should Nassib not be able to go, it will be up to defensive ends Will Gholston and Vinny Curry to pick up the pressure, so to speak. Nassib has been a solid contributor and the complementary bookend to fellow defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul. The two have been somewhat of a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks, bringing pressure from opposite sides and collapsing the pocket.

Speaking of Pierre-Paul, he's officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game, nursing rib and knee injuries himself. Linebacker Devante Bond is also questionable due to an illness that kept him out of practice yesterday. He was a limited participant today.

The Falcons, on the other hand, have only ruled guard Wes Schweitzer out for Sunday's game. That means that after sitting out the first two days of practice and returning in a limited capacity, running back Tevin Coleman and wide receiver Julio Jones seem to be a go for Atlanta come Sunday inside Raymond James Stadium.

See below for the full injury report.

Buccaneers

WR DeSean Jackson (Achilles) – Did Not Participate – Doubtful

DE Carl Nassib (shoulder) – Did Not Participate – Doubtful

LB Devante Bond (illness) – Limited Participation – Questionable

DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee/shoulder) – Limited Participation – Questionable

T Demar Dotson (knee) – Full Participation

DE Will Gholston (back) – Full Participation

DT Gerald McCoy (shoulder) – Full Participation

Falcons

G Wes Schweitzer (back) - Did Not Participate – Out

RB Tevin Coleman (groin) – Limited Participation

LB Deion Jones (foot) - Full Participation

WR Julio Jones (hip/ribs) – Limited Participation

TE Logan Paulsen (knee/ankle) - Full Participation