Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 31: Ronald Jones Returns to Full Participation

The Buccaneers got some good news heading into the last game of the season as running back Ronald Jones returned to a full practice capacity for the first time in weeks. Jones suffered a broken finger in the Bucs' home game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 and shortly after was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He was activated from the list for this week and Head Coach Bruce Arians said they would test Jones' hand to see how he fared. It seems he's faring well.