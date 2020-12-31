Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 31: Ronald Jones Returns to Full Participation

The Buccaneers got some good news heading into the last game of the season as running back Ronald Jones returned to a full practice capacity for the first time in weeks. Jones suffered a broken finger in the Bucs' home game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 and shortly after was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He was activated from the list for this week and Head Coach Bruce Arians said they would test Jones' hand to see how he fared. It seems he's faring well.
And while that was the good news for the Bucs, cornerback Carlton Davis was downgraded to a non-participant after practicing in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Davis is working through a groin injury that kept him out of last Saturday's game.
The only change for the Falcons was that center Alex Mack was moved to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- QB Tom Brady (not injury related) – Full Participation
- CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Did Not Participate
- S Mike Edwards (hip) – Limited Participation
- RB Leonard Fournette (abdomen) – Limited Participation
- TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
- RB Ronald Jones (finger) – Full Participation
- DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Did Not Participate
- DL Steve McLendon (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation
Falcons
- G James Carpenter (groin) – Limited Participation
- DE John Cominsky (shoulder) – Limited Participation
- DT Marlon Davidson (knee) – Limited Participation
- CB Darqueze Dennard (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate
- DE Charles Harris (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
- C Matt Hennessy (knee) – Full Participation
- WR Julio Jones (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
- C Alex Mack (concussion) – Reserve/COVID-19 List
- DE Steven Means (hand) – Full Participation
- LB Foye Oluokun (ankle) – Limited Participation
- WR Brandon Powell (foot) – Did Not Participate
- RB Ito Smith (rib) – Limited Participation
- TE Luke Stocker (elbow) – Limited Participation
*bold denotes change from previous day