Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Jan. 1: Carlton Davis Game-Time Decision

The Buccaneers returned cornerback Carlton Davis, albeit in a limited capacity, on Friday. Following practice, Head Coach Bruce Arians said the third-year cornerback would be a game-time decision against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons in the Bucs' regular season finale. While Davis is officially listed as doubtful, the same designation he was given before the Detroit game he ultimately did not play in. The Buccaneers know they'll be without defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter and could potentially be without Steve McLendon, who is questionable for Sunday's game.

Additionally, the Buccaneers will be without inside linebacker Devin White and outside linebacker Shaq Barrett. Both have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Their defensive coordinator, Todd Bowles however, will be available to coach Sunday's game as he was cleared on Friday to resume all duties.

The Falcons will once again be without wide receiver Julio Jones, who missed the last matchup in Week 15 between these two teams. Atlanta will also be without

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Did Not Participate – OUT

CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Limited Participation – DOUBTFUL

DL Steve McLendon (not injury related) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

QB Tom Brady (not injury related) – Full Participation

S Mike Edwards (hip) – Full Participation

RB Leonard Fournette (abdomen) – Full Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related) – Full Participation

RB Ronald Jones (finger) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

Falcons

CB Darqueze Dennard (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Julio Jones (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Brandon Powell (foot) – Did Not Participate – OUT

DE Charles Harris (not injury related) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

G James Carpenter (groin) – Limited Participation

DE John Cominsky (shoulder) – Limited Participation

DT Marlon Davidson (knee) – Limited Participation

C Matt Hennessy (knee) – Full Participation

T Jake Matthews (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

DE Steven Means (hand) – Full Participation

LB Foye Oluokun (ankle) – Limited Participation

RB Ito Smith (rib) – Limited Participation

TE Luke Stocker (elbow) – Limited Participation