Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Jan. 1: Carlton Davis Game-Time Decision

The Buccaneers returned cornerback Carlton Davis, albeit in a limited capacity, on Friday. Following practice, Head Coach Bruce Arians said the third-year cornerback would be a game-time decision against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons in the Bucs' regular season finale. While Davis is officially listed as doubtful, the same designation he was given before the Detroit game he ultimately did not play in. The Buccaneers know they'll be without defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter and could potentially be without Steve McLendon, who is questionable for Sunday's game.
Additionally, the Buccaneers will be without inside linebacker Devin White and outside linebacker Shaq Barrett. Both have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Their defensive coordinator, Todd Bowles however, will be available to coach Sunday's game as he was cleared on Friday to resume all duties.
The Falcons will once again be without wide receiver Julio Jones, who missed the last matchup in Week 15 between these two teams. Atlanta will also be without
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Did Not Participate – OUT
- CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Limited Participation – DOUBTFUL
- DL Steve McLendon (not injury related) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE
- QB Tom Brady (not injury related) – Full Participation
- S Mike Edwards (hip) – Full Participation
- RB Leonard Fournette (abdomen) – Full Participation
- TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related) – Full Participation
- RB Ronald Jones (finger) – Full Participation
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
- DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
Falcons
- CB Darqueze Dennard (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate – OUT
- WR Julio Jones (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT
- WR Brandon Powell (foot) – Did Not Participate – OUT
- DE Charles Harris (not injury related) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE
- G James Carpenter (groin) – Limited Participation
- DE John Cominsky (shoulder) – Limited Participation
- DT Marlon Davidson (knee) – Limited Participation
- C Matt Hennessy (knee) – Full Participation
- T Jake Matthews (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
- DE Steven Means (hand) – Full Participation
- LB Foye Oluokun (ankle) – Limited Participation
- RB Ito Smith (rib) – Limited Participation
- TE Luke Stocker (elbow) – Limited Participation
*bold denotes change from previous day