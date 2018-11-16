Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Giants Injury Report Nov. 16: Lavonte David, Vinny Curry, Justin Evans Ruled Out for Sunday's Game in New York

Linebacker Lavonte David has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game after being held out of practice all week. Defensive end Vinny Curry, safety Justin Evans, cornerback M.J. Stewart among other notable defensive players listed.

Nov 16, 2018 at 02:12 PM
Carmen Vitali

The final injury report has been released for the Buccaneers and it shows a clearer picture of the injuries Tampa Bay will be dealing with, listing player statuses for Sunday's game in New York. Four of the five players listed as out for the Bucs are on the defensive side of the ball, including weak-side linebacker Lavonte David. He is working through a knee injury he suffered during the game last weekend and did not participate in practice at all this week.

Especially after losing middle linebacker Kwon Alexander, the middle level has had to do some shuffling to make up for the loss. Losing David means the team will be without their leading tackler when they take on the Giants and running back Saquon Barkley. David had 71 combined tackles through nine games and was in on his first sack since 2016 in Week Nine in Carolina. He is behind only Carolina's Luke Kuechly in tackles for loss this season among non-defensive linemen or pass-rushing linebackers. He's also been good against the run, he's tied for ninth-most tackles against the run in the league. It'll be up to the likes of linebackers Adarius Taylor, Devante Bond, Andrew Adams and Cameron Lynch to now step up and carry the load.

Defensive end Vinny Curry, who himself has a lot of familiarity with the Giants from sharing a division with them as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, was also ruled out. Curry has been battling a fickle ankle injury, as most are, and although he participated in practice both today and yesterday in a limited capacity, will not be able to go on Sunday. Starting free safety Justin Evans was also ruled out after suffering a toe injury in last weekend's game.

The Giants will be going into Sunday's game completely healthy, although on short rest, after their west coast Monday night game last weekend.

See below for the full injury report.

Buccaneers

DE Vinny Curry (ankle) – Limited Participation – Out

LB Lavonte David (knee) – Did Not Participate – Out

S Justin Evans (toe) – Did Not Participate – Out

RB Ronald Jones (hamstring) – Limited Participation – Out

CB M.J. Stewart (foot) – Did Not Participate – Out

WR Chris Godwin (ankle) – Full Participation – Questionable

C Ryan Jensen (hamstring) – Limited Participation – Questionable

DE Carl Nassib (elbow) – Full Participation – Questionable

DT Beau Allen (foot) – Full Participation

RB Peyton Barber (ankle) – Full Participation

T Demar Dotson (knee/shoulder) – Full Participation

DE Jason Pierre-Paul (hand) – Full Participation  

Giants

G Jamon Brown (ankle) - Full Participation

CB Antonio Hamilton (hip) – Full Participation

LB Alec Ogletree (rib) – Full Participation

FB Eli Penny (back) – Full Participation

S Curtis Riley (shoulder) – Full Participation

