Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Giants Injury Report Oct. 30: No Changes for Bucs on Friday

The Buccaneers had no change to the status of five players listed on this week’s injury report following Friday’s practice.

Oct 30, 2020 at 03:52 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

2020InjuryReport

The Buccaneers had no changes to the five players that appear on Week Eight's practice report. Wide receiver Chris Godwin remains the only Tampa Bay player sidelined with a finger injury that will keep him out for this coming Monday's game.

The Giants got some good news as they returned five offensive linemen to practice after sending them home for having close contact with guard Will Hernandez, who returned a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week.

After no new positives, it looks like the primetime matchup between the two NFC teams is a go. The Bucs will have one more practice report on Saturday before the Monday night game.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Did Not Participate

TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) – Limited Participation

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (shoulder, groin) – Limited Participation

Giants

WR C.J. Board (concussion) – Full Participation

S Adrian Colbert (shoulder) – Limited Participation

T Cam Fleming (not injury related) – Full Participation

RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) – Did Not Participate

C Nick Gates (not injury related) – Full Participation

G Will Hernandez (placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list) – Did Not Participate

DB Darnay Holmes (neck) – Limited Participation

OL Shane Lemieux (not injury related) – Full Participation

C Spencer Pulley (not injury related) – Full Participation

WR Sterling Shepard (shoulder/toe) – Limited Participation

T Andrew Thomas (not injury related) – Full Participation

*Bold denotes change from previous day

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Giants Injury Report Oct. 29: Chris Godwin Sidelined

The Buccaneers had just five players total appear on the first injury report of Week Eight, with wide receiver Chris Godwin the only one who sat out entirely.
news

Buccaneers-Raiders Injury Report Oct. 23: No Bucs Ruled Out

The final practice report reveals no Buccaneers ruled out for Sunday's game in Las Vegas as the Bucs take on the Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET.
news

Buccaneers-Raiders Injury Report Oct. 22: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Return to Practice

Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski returned to practice on Thursday, while the Raiders' report remained unchanged.
news

Buccaneers-Raiders Injury Report Oct. 21: Leonard Fournette Returns to Practice Fully

The Buccaneers escaped Sunday's win over the Packers relatively unscathed and have minimal new concerns heading into Sunday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Packers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 16: Three Bucs Questionable for Sunday

The Buccaneers aren't ruling anyone out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers at home.
news

Packers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 15: Mike Evans Returns to Practice

The Bucs got some mixed news on Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.
news

Packers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 14: Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette Return to Practice

The Bucs have had a few extra days to get healthy and as of Wednesday had just two players sit out of practice.
news

Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Oct. 7: Chris Godwin, LeSean McCoy, Justin Watson Out

The Bucs ruled three players out for Thursday's game with others listed as questionable, including wide receiver Mike Evans.
news

Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Oct. 6: Howard Moves to IR

Tight end O.J. Howard was officially moved to Injured Reserve with an Achilles injury on Tuesday morning and the Bucs are still banged up in the week's second injury report.
news

Buccaneers-Bears Injury Report Oct. 5: Bucs Sit Seven

The Buccaneers won their Week Four matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers but it came at a cost on a short week as they get ready to play the Bears in Chicago on Thursday Night Football.
news

Chargers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 2: Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette Out

The Buccaneers ruled out two key pieces of their offense while the Chargers ruled out four with another four designated as questionable.

Advertising