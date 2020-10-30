Buccaneers-Giants Injury Report Oct. 30: No Changes for Bucs on Friday

The Buccaneers had no changes to the five players that appear on Week Eight's practice report. Wide receiver Chris Godwin remains the only Tampa Bay player sidelined with a finger injury that will keep him out for this coming Monday's game.
The Giants got some good news as they returned five offensive linemen to practice after sending them home for having close contact with guard Will Hernandez, who returned a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week.
After no new positives, it looks like the primetime matchup between the two NFC teams is a go. The Bucs will have one more practice report on Saturday before the Monday night game.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Did Not Participate
TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) – Limited Participation
WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation
S Antoine Winfield Jr. (shoulder, groin) – Limited Participation
Giants
WR C.J. Board (concussion) – Full Participation
S Adrian Colbert (shoulder) – Limited Participation
T Cam Fleming (not injury related) – Full Participation
RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) – Did Not Participate
C Nick Gates (not injury related) – Full Participation
G Will Hernandez (placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list) – Did Not Participate
DB Darnay Holmes (neck) – Limited Participation
OL Shane Lemieux (not injury related) – Full Participation
C Spencer Pulley (not injury related) – Full Participation
WR Sterling Shepard (shoulder/toe) – Limited Participation
T Andrew Thomas (not injury related) – Full Participation
*Bold denotes change from previous day