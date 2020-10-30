Buccaneers-Giants Injury Report Oct. 30: No Changes for Bucs on Friday

The Buccaneers had no changes to the five players that appear on Week Eight's practice report. Wide receiver Chris Godwin remains the only Tampa Bay player sidelined with a finger injury that will keep him out for this coming Monday's game.

The Giants got some good news as they returned five offensive linemen to practice after sending them home for having close contact with guard Will Hernandez, who returned a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week.

After no new positives, it looks like the primetime matchup between the two NFC teams is a go. The Bucs will have one more practice report on Saturday before the Monday night game.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Did Not Participate

TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) – Limited Participation

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (shoulder, groin) – Limited Participation

Giants

WR C.J. Board (concussion) – Full Participation

S Adrian Colbert (shoulder) – Limited Participation

T Cam Fleming (not injury related) – Full Participation

RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) – Did Not Participate

C Nick Gates (not injury related) – Full Participation

G Will Hernandez (placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list) – Did Not Participate

DB Darnay Holmes (neck) – Limited Participation

OL Shane Lemieux (not injury related) – Full Participation

C Spencer Pulley (not injury related) – Full Participation

WR Sterling Shepard (shoulder/toe) – Limited Participation

T Andrew Thomas (not injury related) – Full Participation