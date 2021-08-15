Buccaneers and iHeartMedia Tampa Bay Announce Multi-Year Extension 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today a multi-year agreement with iHeartMedia Tampa Bay as the home of the Buccaneers Radio Network, extending the partnership that began in 2004. Buccaneers homes games will continue to air on 98 ROCK, the team's home for gameday coverage dating back to 2017, with additional weekday programming including shows with Head Coach Bruce Arians and select player-driven shows to air on fellow iHeartMedia station 95.3WDAE.

"Buccaneers fans have grown accustomed to tuning in to 98ROCK to listen to our games over the past four seasons and we are thrilled to continue this long-term relationship with our partners at iHeartMedia Tampa Bay," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "iHeartMedia is home to our area's most popular radio stations, and we look forward to continue growing and strengthening our programming relationship with them for many years to come."

In addition to airing live on 98ROCK, Buccaneers games may also be heard online at Buccaneers.com and on the Buccaneers mobile app.

"We are absolutely thrilled to sign a five-year extension with our valued partner and Superbowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," said Chris Soechtig Area President for iHeartmedia. "Buccaneer fans will continue to have 98ROCK locked into their dial for play-by-play coverage from pre-season through the playoffs while 95.3WDAE, Tampa Bay's exclusive sports station, is their go to for supplemental coverage, including Draft Day, Training Camp, and Player's shows."

Legendary voice of the Buccaneers, Gene Deckerhoff, will handle the play-by-play duties for the 32nd consecutive season. He will again partner with former Buccaneers tight end Dave Moore, working his 14th season as the team's color analyst. T.J. Rives will serve as the sideline reporter for the 16th consecutive year.