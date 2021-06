Buccaneers in NFL Power Rankings: Week 14

It's no surprise the Buccaneers have climbed a few spots in most power rankings after beating the Panthers in Week 13. The 5-7 Bucs hope to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the Saints, a team that fell to Tampa Bay in each of their last two matchups. The Bucs are 4-2 at home this year and will look to sweep New Orleans Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. See below for the full list of NFL Power Rankings: