Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Dec. 24: Carlton Davis Listed as Doubtful

Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis didn't practice for the third-straight day and has officially been listed at 'doubtful' for Saturday's game in Detroit as he works through a groin injury suffered last weekend in Atlanta.

The Bucs held their Christmas Eve practice in the morning and got full participation from both Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tom Brady as both Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh had rest days. Davis is the only Bucs player with a game designation against the Lions.

Detroit will be without wide receiver Kenny Golladay as well as offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is also listed as questionable with a rib and right thumb injury.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Did Not Participate – DOUBTFUL

QB Tom Brady (not injury related) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (shoulder) – Full Participation

Lions

OL Tyrell Crosby (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Kenny Golladay (hip) – Did Not Participate – OUT

LB Jamie Collins (neck) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

T Taylor Decker (groin) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

S Jayron Kearse – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

K Matt Prater (back) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

OL Frank Ragnow (throat) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB Darryl Roberts (hip) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

QB Matthew Stafford (rib, right thumb) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB Mike Ford (foot) – Full Participation

DE Julian Okwara (knee) – Full Participation