Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Dec. 24: Carlton Davis Listed as Doubtful

The Buccaneers were still without cornerback Carlton Davis on Thursday, who has been listed as doubtful for Saturday's game, but safety Antoine Winfield Jr. returned to practice in full capacity. 

Dec 24, 2020 at 03:13 PM
Carmen Vitali

Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis didn't practice for the third-straight day and has officially been listed at 'doubtful' for Saturday's game in Detroit as he works through a groin injury suffered last weekend in Atlanta.

The Bucs held their Christmas Eve practice in the morning and got full participation from both Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tom Brady as both Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh had rest days. Davis is the only Bucs player with a game designation against the Lions.

Detroit will be without wide receiver Kenny Golladay as well as offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is also listed as questionable with a rib and right thumb injury.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Did Not Participate – DOUBTFUL
  • QB Tom Brady (not injury related) – Full Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
  • DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (shoulder) – Full Participation

Lions

  • OL Tyrell Crosby (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT
  • WR Kenny Golladay (hip) – Did Not Participate – OUT
  • LB Jamie Collins (neck) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE
  • T Taylor Decker (groin) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
  • S Jayron Kearse – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
  • K Matt Prater (back) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
  • OL Frank Ragnow (throat) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
  • CB Darryl Roberts (hip) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE
  • QB Matthew Stafford (rib, right thumb) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
  • T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE
  • CB Mike Ford (foot) – Full Participation
  • DE Julian Okwara (knee) – Full Participation

*bold denotes change from previous day

