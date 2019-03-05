Tuesday, Mar 05, 2019 08:00 AM

Buccaneers Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer Named Chairman of NFL's International Committee

Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer, who has served on the NFL's International Committee since 2007, is now assuming a more prominent role in that important league endeavor. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has appointed Glazer as the chairman of the International Committee, replacing Kansas City Chiefs Chairman & CEO Clark Hunt, who is taking over the lead of the league's Finance Committee.

Glazer is also a member of that Finance Committee, as well as the league's Media Committee. As chairman of the Finance Committee, Hunt replaces former Houston Texans Owner Bob McNair, who passed away in November.

Glazer will chair an International Committee that includes Hunt, Jeffrey Lurie (Philadelphia Eagles), George H. McCaskey (Chicago Bears), Art Rooney II (Pittsburgh Steelers), Stephen Ross (Miami Dolphins), Daniel Snyder (Washington Redskins) and John York (San Francisco 49ers).

As a member of the committee for the past 12 years, since its inception, Glazer has helped the NFL expand its international reach considerably, particularly in London. The International Series of games began with one contest in London in 2007 but has since expanded to a slate that will include five games in 2019, four in two London locations and one in Mexico City. In all, 30 of the league's 32 teams have played a regular-season game in the International Series and there have been a total of 26 contests played outside the United States.

Previous International Series games in London have been played in historic Wembley and Twickenham Stadiums. Wembley Stadium will continue to host NFL games in 2019 but the series will also expand to a new Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium this year as well. The NFL partnered with Tottenham to develop a dual-sport stadium that will have both an artificial surface for American football games and a retractable natural-grass field for soccer matches.

