Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Sept. 16: Chris Godwin Held Out

Following their season opener on the road in New Orleans, the Buccaneers will make their home debut on Sunday against another division opponent in the Carolina Panthers. Tampa Bay added a few players to its injury report, though only one player sat out.

In the game against the Saints, wide receiver Chris Godwin took a helmet-to-helmet hit as he caught the ball towards the end of the game. Godwin said immediately following the game and as recently as Tuesday that he felt fine. That changed on Wednesday when Head Coach Bruce Arians announced that Godwin had started displaying symptoms and was now under concussion protocol. He did not practice Wednesday.

The good news for the Bucs is that after only practicing one day last week, wide receiver Mike Evans practiced on Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity. Tight end Anthony Auclair and left tackle Donovan Smith were also limited while safety Jordan Whitehead is listed with an elbow injury but practiced fully.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

TE Antony Auclair (calf) – Limited Participation

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (concussion) – Did Not Participate

T Donovan Smith (knee) – Limited Participation

S Jordan Whitehead (elbow) – Limited Participation

Panthers

WR Pharoh Cooper (ribs) – Full Participation

G Dennis Daley (ankle) – Did Not Participate

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (eye) – Limited Participation

CB Donte Jackson (ankle) – Full Participation