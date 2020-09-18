Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 18: Chris Godwin Doubtful

According to the final injury report of the week, the Buccaneers will be without just one player for their home opener on Sunday. That player is tight end Antony Auclair, who is battling a calf injury sustained this week. Both receivers ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ and ﻿Mike Evans﻿ were upgraded with the latter practicing fully for the first time since the season began.

Godwin was limited in Friday's practice and has been officially been listed as "doubtful" for Sunday's game as it remains unclear if he'll be able to exit concussion protocol in time to take on the Carolina Panthers. The other four players listed on the Bucs' injury report should be ready to go for the divisional matchup.

The Panthers will be without defensive tackle Kawann Short, guard Dennis Daley and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

TE Antony Auclair (calf) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Chris Godwin (concussion) – Limited Participation – DOUBTFUL

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related) – Full Participation

T Donovan Smith (knee) – Full Participation

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

S Jordan Whitehead (elbow) – Full Participation

Panthers

G Dennis Daley (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (eye) – Did Not Participate – OUT

DT Kawann Short (foot) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Pharoh Cooper (ribs) – Full Participation

CB Donte Jackson (ankle) – Full Participation

LB Shaq Thompson (groin) – Full Participation

DE Stephen Weatherly (hamstring) – Full Participation