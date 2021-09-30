Buccaneers-Patriots Injury Report Sept. 30: Gronkowski Remains Out

Tampa Bay's injury report remained largely unchanged on Thursday, with tight end Rob Gronkowski, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and running back Giovani Bernard all still absent from the AdventHealth Training Center practice fields. The Bucs did return a player not featured on the injury report though, activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Brown was back at practice and ready to go for Sunday's game.
Defensive lineman Steve McLendon was excused from practice on a normal veteran day off for him while the Patriots added safety Kyle Dugger to their practice report. He practiced in a limited capacity.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
RB Giovani Bernard (knee) – Did Not Participate
CB Carlton Davis (abdomen/ribs) – Full Participation
CB Jamel Dean (knee) – Limited Participation
WR Chris Godwin (thumb) – Full Participation
TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate
DL Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate
WR Jaydon Mickens (abdomen) – Full Participation
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate
Patriots
DE Henry Anderson (ankle) – Limited Participation
LB JaWhaun Bentley (shoulder) – Limited Participation
T Trenton Brown (calf) – Limited Participation
S Kyle Dugger (hamstring) – Limited Participation
K Nick Folk (left knee) – Limited Participation
LB Josh Uche (back) – Limited Participation
LB Kyle Van Noy (groin) – Limited Participation
RB James White (hip) – Did Not Participate
T Isaiah Wynn (knee) – Limited Participation
*Bold denotes change from previous day