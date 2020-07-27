Buccaneers Place Ke'Shawn Vaughn on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Buccaneers selected Vaughn in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played his final two seasons at Vanderbilt after beginning his collegiate career at the University of Illinois. Vaughn surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in each of his two seasons with the Commodores, averaging 6.4 yards per carry and scoring a total of 24 touchdowns.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.