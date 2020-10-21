Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Raiders Injury Report Oct. 21: Leonard Fournette Returns to Practice Fully

The Buccaneers escaped Sunday's win over the Packers relatively unscathed and have minimal new concerns heading into Sunday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Oct 21, 2020 at 05:04 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Not only was Sunday's win over the Packers dominating, it was clean and for the most part, not too cumbersome on the injury front. The Bucs added safeties Andrew Adams and Antoine Winfield Jr. to the practice report this week, though both still practiced in a limited capacity. Defensive lineman Will Gholston was also added, but many players were taken off the report entirely or upgraded.

One of those players is running back Leonard Fournette, who practiced in full for the first time in a while. With LeSean McCoy removed from the injury list entirely for this week, it seems the Bucs will have all of their running backs available in Las Vegas.

Head Coach Bruce Arians said while both quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski sat out practice, it was just to give them a veteran day off. Hard to believe, but it's already that time of the year where you have to be cautious about rest.

As far as the Raiders go,

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • S Andrew Adams (hamstring) – Limited Participation
  • QB Tom Brady (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • ILB Lavonte David (knee) – Limited Participation
  • WR Mike Evans (ankle) – Limited Participation
  • RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Full Participation
  • DL Will Gholston (bicep) – Limited Participation
  • WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) – Limited Participation  
    TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) – Did Not Participate
  • WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (shoulder) – Limited Participation

Raiders

  • S Johnathan Abram (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • DT Maliek Collins (shoulder) – Limited Participation
  • WR Bryan Edwards (foot/ankle) – Did Not Participate
  • WR Rico Gafford (hamstring) – Full Participation
  • G Denzelle Good (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • C Rodney Hudson (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • G Gabe Jackson (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • CB Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) – Limited Participation
  • LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) – Full Participation
  • T Kolton Miller (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • DE Carl Nassib (toe) – Limited Participation
  • CB Keisean Nixon (groin) – Did Not Participate
  • T Sam Young (full) – Full Participation

Advertising