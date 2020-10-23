Buccaneers-Raiders Injury Report Oct. 23: No Bucs Ruled Out

The Buccaneers got good news on Friday as they released their final injury report of Week Seven. Not a single player has been ruled out for the game in Las Vegas and safety Andrew Adams is the only player with any sort of status designation at all. He returned to practice on Friday in a limited capacity and is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Bucs will have full use of their offensive arsenal for the first time since the beginning of the season now that running back Leonard Fournette looks to be a go for Sunday. Wide receiver Mike Evans practiced fully on Friday while wide receiver Chris Godwin remained limited but played in last week's game against the Packers and should be good to go again.

Las Vegas ruled two players out due to injury and former Buccaneer Carl Nassib is questionable with a toe injury. The Raiders still have a question mark for their offensive line, who due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols were deemed 'high risk' after exposure to a player with a positive result. They haven't practiced all week with their team as a result. Center Rodney Hudson, guard Gabe Jackson, tackle Kolton Miller and guard Denzelle Good have all been placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Safety Johnathan Abram was also among those placed on the list. As a result, they do not appear below.

Take a look at Friday's full injury report:

Buccaneers

S Andrew Adams (hamstring) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

QB Tom Brady (not injury related) – Full Participation

ILB Lavonte David (knee) – Full Participation

CB Carlton Davis III (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Mike Evans (ankle) – Full Participation

RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Full Participation

DL Will Gholston (bicep) – Full Participation

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) – Limited Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) – Full Participation

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (shoulder) – Limited Participation

Raiders

WR Bryan Edwards (foot/ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

CB Keisean Nixon (groin) – Did Not Participate – OUT

DT Maliek Collins (shoulder) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DE Carl Nassib (toe) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

WR Rico Gafford (hamstring) – Full Participation

CB Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) – Limited Participation

LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) – Full Participation

T Sam Young (full) – Full Participation