Buccaneers-Rams Injury Report Nov. 3: Julio Jones Gets in Full Practice

After being held out of practice on Wednesday due to the knee injury he has been managing most of the season, wide receiver Julio Jones was a full participant in Thursday's workout. Jones played a season-high 39 offensive snaps in Week Eight against the Ravens, serving as the primary addition to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in three-receiver sets. Jones assumed that role usually filled by Russell Gage due to a hamstring injury that kept Gage out of the game. The same injury has also kept Gage from practicing so far this week.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. practiced, in a limited fashion, for the first time since sustaining a concussion against the Carolina Panthers in Week Seven. That doesn't necessarily mean Winfield will clear the NFL's concussion protocol in time for Sunday's game against the Rams, but a return to practice is one of the necessary steps in that protocol.

Quarterback Tom Brady and defensive lineman Will Gholston were given the day off for rest.

Read below for the full injury report on both teams:

Buccaneers

QB Tom Brady (rest) – Did Not Participate (Thurs.)

TE Cameron Brate (neck) – Limited Participation (Weds.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)

CB Carlton Davis (hip) – Full Participation (Weds.), Full Participation (Thurs.)

WR Mike Evans (ankle) – Limited Participation (Weds.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)

WR Russell Gage (hamstring) – Did Not Participate (Weds.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.)

DL Will Gholston (rest) – Full Participation (Weds.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.)

G Luke Goedeke (foot) – Did Not Participate (Weds.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.)

DL Akiem Hicks (foot) – Full Participation (Weds.), Full Participation (Thurs.)

WR Julio Jones (knee) – Did Not Participate (Weds.), Full Participation (Thurs.)

G Shaq Mason (personal/ankle) – Did Not Participate (Weds.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) – Full Participation (Weds.), Full Participation (Thurs.)

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – Did Not Participate (Weds.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)

The Rams have not yet completed their Thursday practice and will be submitting their injury report later. This section will be updated when that occurs.

Rams