Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Sept. 10: Three Bucs Upgraded

Mostly good news for the Buccaneers as three players received upgraded statuses on Thursday. Defensive backs Andrew Adams, Parnell Motley and Ryan Smith all participated fully in practice. Wide receiver Mike Evans remained sidelined. Head Coach Bruce Arians said he would be a game-time decision regardless if he practices this week at all. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul had an off day, not participating this morning with a 'non injury related' designation.