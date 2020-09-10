Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Sept. 10: Three Bucs Upgraded

Mostly good news for the Buccaneers as three players received upgraded statuses on Thursday. Defensive backs ﻿Andrew Adams﻿, ﻿Parnell Motley﻿ and ﻿Ryan Smith﻿ all participated fully in practice. Wide receiver ﻿Mike Evans﻿ remained sidelined. Head Coach Bruce Arians said he would be a game-time decision regardless if he practices this week at all. Outside linebacker ﻿Jason Pierre-Paul﻿ had an off day, not participating this morning with a 'non injury related' designation.