Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Sept. 10: Three Bucs Upgraded

Mostly good news for the Buccaneers as three players received upgraded statuses on Thursday. Defensive backs Andrew Adams, Parnell Motley and Ryan Smith all participated fully in practice. Wide receiver Mike Evans remained sidelined. Head Coach Bruce Arians said he would be a game-time decision regardless if he practices this week at all. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul had an off day, not participating this morning with a 'non injury related' designation.
The Saints moved their punter, Blake Gillikin, to IR and added safety P.J. Williams to their injury report. Williams was limited while both Marcus Davenport and Cesar Ruiz missed practice for the second straight day.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
S Andrew Adams (hamstring) – Full Participation
WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
CB Parnell Motley (hamstring) – Full Participation
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
CB Ryan Smith (ankle) – Full Participation
Saints
DE Marcus Davenport (elbow) – Did Not Participate
P Blake Gillikin (back) – IR
G/C Cesar Ruiz (ankle) – Did Not Participate
S P.J. Williams (hamstring) – Limited Participation
*Bold denotes change from previous day.